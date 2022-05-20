These Classic Mom Jeans Are 60% Off and Sure to Sell Out

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We consider ourselves to be devoted fans of mom jeans for life! Until there’s a different silhouette created that’s equally as comfortable and flattering, we’re sticking to these bad boys for the foreseeable future. Are you aligned? Good. Now that we’ve finalized what cut of jean we’re shopping for, it’s time to narrow down our search to score the absolute best pairs.

And just like that, we spotted some great mom jeans that have potential to become summer’s most-worn pair. They’re made from quality denim, have a light wash and also happen to be on sale for 60% off right now. Yep, you read that correctly!

Get the BP. High Waist Button Fly Mom Jeans (originally $45) on sale for just $18 at Nordstrom!

These jeans from BP. have a classic high-waisted fit and the loose pant legs mom jeans are known for. They’re not particularly baggy, but just relaxed enough to provide a comfortable feel. Anyone who hates skinny styles will certainly favor these jeans! The standout detail is the button-fly closure which makes this particular pair feel a bit more youthful. We also love the exposed buttons on the front, as they add an industrial touch of hardware to the mix!

Light wash jeans are our go-to for the summer, and this pair has a slew of faded sections to bring the vintage vibes. The aforementioned fading is ever-so-slight around the pocket area — down the front of the legs and on the back. It looks retro without appearing damaged! Simply put, they effortlessly nailed the look.

Get the BP. High Waist Button Fly Mom Jeans (originally $45) on sale for just $18 at Nordstrom!

The fact that you can score these jeans for under $20 is such an incredible steal, and currently, they’re available in every single size. If you aren’t sure which option will fit you best, check out the sizing chart to see which category you fall into. Some shoppers do note you may have to size up, so our advice would be to grab measuring tape and measure your waist — then select your size based on that number. We have a feeling these might sell out fast, so you’ll want to get a hold of them before you’re too late to the party!

See it: Get the BP. High Waist Button Fly Mom Jeans (originally $45) on sale for just $18 at Nordstrom!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from BP. and shop all of the women’s clothing on sale at Nordstrom here!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!