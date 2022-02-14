This Mega-Soft BP. Sweater Dress Has ‘Endless Wearability’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Every year when the temperature starts to dip, we tell ourselves that this winter, we’re going to stay fashionable all season long. We’re not going to wear leggings or joggers with a sweatshirt every single day. We’re not going to stop caring about our outfit being chic. We’re not going to give in!

And yet, here we are. As usual, we have given in. We just can’t help it. It’s so cold! We have to put our comfort first. And that means always wearing sweaters, right? Well, maybe not. We know of a way to stay warm and cozy and chic all at once! And for under $50!

Get the BP. Mock Neck Long Sleeve Cotton Blend Rib Sweater Dress for just $49 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

Seeing this sweater dress while browsing through Nordstrom’s website seriously inspired Us. It’s so, so cute, but it looks like we could take a comfy nap in it too. Perfect! We can totally see its “endless wearability.” It’s made of a cotton-blend yarn that’s super soft and features wide ribs for extreme stretch. It’s also thick but very lightweight and unlined so you get the same coziness on the inside as you do on the outside!

This mini sweater dress has a mock neckline for automatic style points (and extra warmth), as well as dropped shoulders with long sleeves. It has a straight, relaxed fit too. This shift dress silhouette just lightly grazes the body, so you don’t need to bother with shapewear underneath or worry about any clinginess!

Get the BP. Mock Neck Long Sleeve Cotton Blend Rib Sweater Dress for just $49 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

This sweater dress, which is machine washable, even comes in two colors. They’re super different too, so you could totally get away with buying both. Tan Dale is like a rich caramel, while Blue Cashmere is a powdery baby blue. We truly can’t pick a favorite. We tried! But every time we toggle between the two, a different one takes first place. Tan is moody and sophisticated, but the Blue is adorable and snowy-chic!

Now, we obviously have to address that while this piece is warm and cozy, it’s still a mini dress that leaves your legs mostly bare. This is just another opportunity to elevate your outfit though. Slip on a pair of tights and add a pair of knee-high or thigh-high socks on top for a fashionable, warm layer! You could even go with tall boots on top if it’s super windy. When it’s slightly warmer out, this dress would look amazing with shorter booties too, or with a pair of pumps for a nicer occasion. And it honestly gets even cuter when you add cold weather accessories like a beanie and scarf! The longer we look at it, the better it gets!

Get the BP. Mock Neck Long Sleeve Cotton Blend Rib Sweater Dress for just $49 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

Not your style? Shop more from BP. here and check out other dresses at Nordstrom here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!