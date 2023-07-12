Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
As enjoyable as it is to search for steals on products that are normally way out of your price range during Prime Day, don’t sleep on stocking up on essentials! We’re talking about the bare-bones basics — bras, undies, socks and other must-have items which we wear on a daily basis.
If you feel like your underwear drawer needs a refresh or you want new simple tanks to have on rotation, there are plenty of deals you can save big on below. Keep reading to check out which picks made it onto our must-have list!
Bras
- 20% off on Wingslove Women’s Sexy 1/2 Cup Lace Bra
- 56% off on Bali Women’s One Smooth U Ultra Light Underwire T-Shirt Bra
- 67% off on Playtex Women’s Secrets Underwire Coverage Balconette T-Shirt Bra
- 60% off on Maidenform Women’s Live In Luxe Full Coverage Strapless Multiway Bra
- 31% off on Natori Women’s Feathers Luxe Contour Underwire Bra
Underwear Sets
- 34% off on Calvin Klein Women’s Signature Cotton Logo Thong Panties
- 39% off on VISSAY Women’s Breathable Seamless Thong Panties
- 20% off on BAJAOEY Seamless Cheeky Underwear
- 27% off on Amazon Essentials Women’s Cotton High Leg Brief Multipack
- 36% off on voenxe Seamless No Show Thong Underwear
Socks
- 17% off on Eedor No Show Non Slip Low Cut Socks
- 20% off on Lapulas Athletic Running Ankle Socks
- 20% off on wernies No Show Socks
- 51% off on Gonii Athletic No Show Cushioned Ankle Socks
- 30% off on Under Armour Adult Training Cotton No Show Socks
Shapewear
- 53% off on Maidenform Ultra Firm Women’s Shapewear
- 59% off on REYEOGO Shapewear Bodysuit
- 16% off on Werena Tummy Control Thong
- 65% off on Nebility Women’s Tummy Control High Waist Body Shaper
- 20% off on Werena Seamless Shaping Boyshorts
Basic Tank Top Sets
- 15% off on AUTOMET Women’s 3 Piece Tank Top Set
- 42% off on Ekouaer Women’s Silk Satin Tank Top Duo
- 16% off on ODODOS Women’s Crop 3-Pack Cami Set
- 18% off on Rosyline Women’s Tank Top 3-4 Pack
- 27% off on Amazon Essentials Women’s Slim-Fit Tank Pack of 2
