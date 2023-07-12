Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Prime Day

25 Deals on Bras, Underwear and Other Basics in Amazon Prime Day

By
Prime-Day-Smartphone-Stock-Photo
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As enjoyable as it is to search for steals on products that are normally way out of your price range during Prime Day, don’t sleep on stocking up on essentials! We’re talking about the bare-bones basics — bras, undies, socks and other must-have items which we wear on a daily basis.

If you feel like your underwear drawer needs a refresh or you want new simple tanks to have on rotation, there are plenty of deals you can save big on below. Keep reading to check out which picks made it onto our must-have list!

Bras

Natori Women's Feathers Luxe Contour Underwire Bra
Natori Women’s Feathers Luxe Contour Underwire Bra Amazon

Underwear Sets

Calvin Klein Women's Signature Cotton Logo Thong Panties
Calvin Klein Women’s Signature Cotton Logo Thong Panties Amazon

Socks

wernies No Show Socks
wernies No Show Socks Amazon

Shapewear

Werena Tummy Control Thong
Werena Tummy Control Thong Amazon

Basic Tank Top Sets

AUTOMET Women's 3 Piece Tank Top Set
AUTOMET Women’s 3 Piece Tank Top Set Amazon

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

amazon-prime-day-2023

Amazon Prime Day 2023 Live Updates: The Very Best Deals So Far

Read article
Prime-Day-Site-Stock-Photo

25 Bestselling Amazon Prime Day Deals to Pick Up Before They Sell Out

Read article
amazon-prime-day-reviews

25 of the Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals With Thousands of Reviews

Read article

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!