Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s so easy to become swept up in the world of Bridgerton, imagining ourselves floating around England in the Regency era in our empire-waist dresses, having our own fiery romances. And of course, our skin would be unbelievably clear and glowy like Edwina’s, a.k.a. actress Charithra Chandran.

While we can’t exactly travel back in time, we can certainly work on that Regency era complexion in the modern day. In fact, we know the exact cleanser Chandran uses to keep her skin smooth, clear and stunning — and you can easily buy it for yourself!

Get the Superfood Cleanser for just $36 at Youth To The People!

Chandran recently recorded a guide to her everyday skincare routine and a night-out look for Vogue, and this face wash quickly made an appearance. “First thing is cleanser, of course,” she said. “I’m usually really rough on my skin,” she explained while massaging the cleanser all over her face, “and so my makeup and hairstylist on Bridgerton, they kept telling me, ‘Be gentle, be gentle,’ so that’s what I’m trying to focus on at the moment.”

She also noted, “The simpler a routine is, the more likely you are to follow it,” and spoke about how skincare has become a priority for her. “I’m really starting to see that when I take care of my skin, my makeup is just so much better.”

Cleansing your face properly is forever the most important first step you can take to both remove dirt, impurities and makeup and properly prepare skin for the other steps in your routine. This one claims to whisk away even tough makeup, all without drying out or stripping your skin’s natural moisture barrier!

Get the Superfood Cleanser for just $36 at Youth To The People!

This pH-balanced cleanser is sulfate-free, but the gel texture lathers up beautifully. It’s a wonderful clean beauty pick, free of parabens, phthalates, sulfates, phthalates, dimethicone and mineral oil. It’s cruelty-free and vegan as well! So, what’s inside? Cold-pressed plant extracts, including vitamin-rich kale, soothing spinach, fatty acid-packed green tea and alfalfa.

Another thing we absolutely love about this cleanser is the packaging. It’s recyclable, and there are even refills available without the pump so you can help reduce waste!

To use this cleanser, apply one or two pumps to wet palms and massage into wet face and neck for 30 seconds. Working with stubborn makeup? Try applying to skin dry first, adding water gradually. After that, feel free to take another cue from Chandran and follow up with her toner pick, YTTP’s Mandelic Acid + Superfood Unity Exfoliant!

Get the Superfood Cleanser for just $36 at Youth To The People!

Looking for something else? Shop all skincare at Youth To The People here!

Looking for other ways to elevate your beauty routine? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!