Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We’ll add plenty of items to our cart or wish list as we browse through online stores. Some make it to our doorstep, others we end up deleting from our bag. There’s a lot of contemplation, imagination and waiting-and-seeing involved in our typical shopping escapades.

But sometimes, there’s no need to wait. On Amazon, we don’t even need to add to cart. When we see a piece as good as this dress, we’re directly pressing that “Buy Now” button!

Get the BTFBM Bodycon Maxi Dress for just $41 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 28, 2024, but are subject to change.

This sleeveless dress, which looks like a designer find, is just over $40 on Amazon Prime, and it’s a universally-flattering dream. It comes in sizes S-XXL and looks so good on all body types. The reviewer pictures will only make you want it more!

“10 STARS!!!!!” one person declared in the title of their review. “This is, by far, the most stunning, figure-flattering, gorgeous evening dress I have ever owned,” they wrote. “The price on this is unbelievable for what you’re getting.”

We know one of your top concerns. This maxi dress has a bodycon fit throughout. Is it comfortable enough to wear for more than 15 minutes? The super stretchy material definitely says “yes,” and the slit in back helps you walk without restrictions as an essential bonus!

Of course, one of the best parts about this piece is the white piping design that travels up the sides and makes its way onto the bodice. It has a wildly flattering and elongating effect to accentuate your curves in all of the best ways. The design in front even has a corset-like look!

This maxi dress, which has a concealed zipper in back, comes in six solid colors: green, black, khaki, hot pink, royal blue and white. The white version is the only one without white piping, opting for black instead for contrast.

This will be a powerful date night dress. It’s also great for a fancy garden party, a graduation, etc. It’s definitely a top contender for a birthday ‘fit too. Prepare for compliments to rain down when you step out wearing this piece — it’s going to be a lengthy downpour!

