Drapes Like a Dream! The $23 Flowy Blouse You Need in Your Closet

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Not to be dramatic, but we may have just added a life-changing piece to our Amazon cart. It’s a new release that’s already gaining traction, and it’s easy to see why. It caught and held our attention immediately. It’s unique, it’s comfortable, it’s flattering, it can be dressed up or down — it’s everything!

This is the type of piece that can help pull your closet out of a funk when you feel your personal style is struggling. Just one addition to your wardrobe can bring about so many new outfits and a hefty dose of inspiration. While we know some super expensive designer pieces that could have this effect, we also know we’d much rather spend $23 on Amazon Prime instead!

Get the BTFBM Mock-Neck Batwing Short-Sleeve Oversized Blouse for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the update of publication, January 9, 2023, but are subject to change.

How gorgeous is this blouse? It has a mock neckline (instant style points!) with soft pleats drawing down and cascading into a drapey flow. You’ll notice the sleeves technically hit around the elbow, but as they’re batwing style, they seamlessly melt right into the rest of the fabric, creating an almost cape-like appearance!

Already amazing, right? But this blouse isn’t done yet. One of our favorite parts is the bow at the back of the neck, its long ends hanging down for an elegant accent that dresses this piece up even more. And how about the high-low design? It makes it look like the hem is perfectly tucked in in front, the surrounding fabric falling down your sides in fabulous fluidity to the low point of the hem in back. The back which will reach down to the upper thigh on most people!

Get the BTFBM Mock-Neck Batwing Short-Sleeve Oversized Blouse for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the update of publication, January 9, 2023, but are subject to change.

The good news keeps on coming, because this beautiful blouse is available in eight solid colors! Your choices are white, black, brown, green, azure blue, light blue, navy blue and wine red. Take your pick, or even grab a couple! The price is definitely budget-friendly, especially if you’re looking for something for a dressy occasion.

You could wear this top with anything from jeans and sneakers to a mini skirt and stilettos or skinny slacks and heeled booties. Already imagining yourself wearing it? Place your order and it could be at your doorstep in just a couple of days!

Get the BTFBM Mock-Neck Batwing Short-Sleeve Oversized Blouse for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the update of publication, January 9, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from BTFBM here and discover more tops, tees and blouses here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? Shop more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!