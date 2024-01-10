Banish the Winter Chill With This Slouchy Soft Sweater Dress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sometimes, all you really need when the weather is absolutely dreadful is a nice, cozy sweater. It doesn’t have to be thick and chunky. No, sometimes the soft, cozy, slouchy sweaters work the best. You can snuggle up in them like a blanket when the temperatures drop from January through March, and hang on to them for light warmth when things start to warm up a bit.

But it can be tricky to find one that has the right fabric, the right length, and the right amount of slouchiness. That’s why we’re thrilled to have found the one that we did. It ticks all the boxes, and it won’t even cost you an arm and a leg. What it will do is cement itself as your newest favorite part of your winter wardrobe.

If you’re looking for an adorable slouchy, soft sweater dress to ride out the rest of the winter, don’t hesitate, and run to Amazon right now!

Get the BTFBM Slouchy Sweater Dress for just $48 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 9, 2023, but are subject to change.

The BTFBM Slouchy Sweater Dress is an oversized sweater that’s soft beyond belief. It’s long enough to cover your upper thighs if you’re tall, and will land further down near your knees if you’re shorter, either of which should make it easy to pair with your favorite boots. Its crew neck adds a touch of familiarity and it’s absolutely, ridiculously soft.

Pair all that with the sleeves’ batwing-like appearance and exposed seam, and you’ve got yourself a truly fashionable piece of clothing. Plus, the ribbing at the sleeve cuffs and bottom of the sweater give it a bit of an organic, “clean” feel to give you that polished girly look that’s always a hit on TikTok and other social media platforms.

Shoppers are over the moon for this sweater dress, too.

“Super cute,” one buyer wrote. “It’s soft, cozy, warm material and I would definitely order more of these!”

“High quality and comfortable,” another commented. “Obsessed with this sweater dress!! It looks amazing! So trendy, great quality, and comfortable.”

