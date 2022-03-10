Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Hop off the plane like Miley Cyrus with your dream and your cardigan! Every closet needs a classic cardigan. This button-front sweater has always been a wardrobe staple, but the delicate design is particularly in right now. Lately, trendsetters have even been exposing some midriff while wearing cardigans with fewer buttons clasped. Whether you prefer styling this type of sweater old-school as a layering piece or more modern as a crop top, you definitely need this cute cardigan from Walmart.

Just like Taylor Swift, we put on this new cardigan and said that it was our favorite. Not only is this hidden gem top-rated, it’s also on sale for only $11 — such a steal! Want to know why this cardigan has earned glowing reviews from shoppers? Read on!

Get the Time and Tru Women’s Button–Front Cardigan for only $11 (originally $12) at Walmart!

The Time and Tru Women’s Button Front Cardigan is a timeless sweater. No bells and whistles! Just a simple yet sophisticated silhouette. Lightweight and cozy, this crewneck is the ideal layering piece for spring. You can choose to style it buttoned up or open for extra versatility! Shoppers say that this sweater is super soft and high quality.

This cardigan is available in six basic colors that will match virtually any outfit — black, navy blue, grey, beige, red and burgundy. For only $11 each, you could get all six sweaters for less than the cost of a designer lookalike.

The verdict is in: The Time and True Women’s Button-Front Cardigan is a tried-and-true winner! One shopper even proclaimed, “ALL-TIME FAVORITE CARDIGAN” — and if it’s in all caps, then you know it’s serious. “A simple yet classic sweater!” another reviewer declared. “This can be dressed up or down! For the price, you cannot go wrong.” One customer said, “I love these cardigans. I have them in many colors. They are the perfect weight to wear all year round and they are so very soft.”

Let’s talk styling this sweater for spring. You can layer this cardigan over a sundress with sandals for a sweet springtime ensemble. Just picture yourself at a picnic or block party with this sweater draped over your shoulders! You can also team this cardigan with a pair of patterned pants and flats if you’re at the office or a luncheon. For a casual-chic weekend look, pair this crewneck with a tank top, boyfriend jeans and sneakers. Embrace spring sweater weather with this lightweight cardigan from Walmart!

