Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You’re a good man, Charlie Brown! If you’re like Us, then you grew up religiously reading Peanuts comics and then watching the holiday specials on TV. We have a soft spot for that iconic gang and all their favorite accessories: Charlie Brown and his kite; Snoopy and his doghouse; Lucy and her psychiatric booth; Linus and his blanket; Pigpen and his dust cloud; Schroeder and his piano; Peppermint Patty and her football. Good grief!

Now you can have a Peanuts accessory of your own! Sustainable shoe brand Cariuma has teamed up with the legendary Peanuts on a new collection of sneakers and tees. With seven shoes and six T-shirts to choose from, this collab has something for every Peanuts fan.

Dubbed Take Care with Peanuts, this global initiative features limited-edition designs made with low-impact materials. Reduce your environmental footprint by rocking this collectible footwear that celebrates taking care of yourself, each other and the earth. Plus, for every T-shirt or pair of shoes purchased, Cariuma will plant a tree in the Brazilian rainforest!

Happiness is…this Cariuma collection with Peanuts. Pre-order now for delivery next month and get free shipping with code RIGHTONTIME. Make sure to shop these exclusive styles before they sell out!

This Peanuts Low Canvas Sneaker

Cariuma’s signature sneakers now come with a cameo from Snoopy and Woodstock! Get ready to receive all the compliments on these comfy kicks.

Get the Peanuts Earth Off-White Canvas OCA Low for just $89 at Cariuma! Free shipping with the code RIGHTONTIME!

This Snoopy Surfing Tee

Surf’s up! Catch a wave with Snoopy when you snag this black T-shirt with a beachy logo.

Get the Peanuts Surf Black T-Shirt for just $45 at Cariuma! Free shipping with the code RIGHTONTIME!

This Peanuts High Canvas Sneaker

Elevate your sneaker experience with these OCA High sneakers, complete with a Peanuts design. These shoes are the definition of happy feet.

Get the Peanuts Earth Off-White Canvas OCA High for just $110 at Cariuma! Free shipping with the code RIGHTONTIME!

This Woodstock Flowers Tee

Stop and smell the flowers, just like Woodstock! This plain white tee is a closet staple.

Get the Peanuts Earth Off-White T-Shirt for just $45 at Cariuma! Free shipping with the code RIGHTONTIME!

This Snoopy Surfing Low Sneaker

Hang ten in these Snoopy surfing sneakers! The Peanuts graphic adds a fun pop of color to these black kicks.

Get the Peanuts Surf Black Canvas OCA Low for just $89 at Cariuma! Free shipping with the code RIGHTONTIME!

