Cariuma and National Geographic Collaborated on the Coolest Sneakers

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to shopping, we’ve heavily shifted our focus over the past handful of years. Sustainability is now one of our main objectives, looking for brands that use recycled materials, practice eco-friendly techniques and even package products differently to lower their carbon footprint.

Cariuma is one brand that’s been leading the way in sustainable fashion, especially in the shoe world. The brand was already known for its commitment to protecting and giving back to Mother Earth, and it’s just taken things a step further by collaborating with National Geographic on special-edition sneakers!

Pre-order the National Geographic + Cariuma sneakers starting at just $89 at Cariuma! Free shipping!

Is this the perfect collaboration, or what? Cariuma and Nat Geo partnered up to create five core styles celebrating two species “directly tied to the core of the Cariuma spirit.” Which one speaks to you — the green turtle or the Madagascar gecko?

You can grab either one of the OCA Low or OCA High versions of these sneakers, choosing not only your featured species but whether you’d prefer a black or off-white upper. It’s not just about the looks though! Each purchase will help support the National Geographic Society, a global non-profit organization that’s been “committed to exploring, illuminating, and protecting the wonder of our world” for over 133 years. Plus, as with every purchase of Cariuma sneakers, the brand will plant two trees in the Brazilian rainforest through its in-house Ecological Restoration Program!

Pre-order the National Geographic + Cariuma sneakers starting at just $89 at Cariuma! Free shipping!

These sneakers, which come in both men’s and women’s sizes, feature a fair-trade cotton canvas upper, as well as a non-slip rubber outsole safely derived from trees. You’ll also find the brand’s classic rubber toe cap and bright green logo at the heel. And yes, these sneakers come with the famous removable memory foam and vegetable-tanned leather hybrid outsole. 100% of the water used in the leather process is reused and treated!

With thousands and thousands of reviewers standing behind Cariuma’s OCA sneaker styles, you know you’re in for a win with these kicks. From the comfort level to the major cuteness of the turtle and gecko designs, we know we can’t get enough. We think these would even make a great gift for an animal lover, considering both the style and the conservation efforts. Plus, Cariuma offers complimentary gift packaging!

Pre-order the National Geographic + Cariuma sneakers starting at just $89 at Cariuma! Free shipping!

Not your style? Check out more shoes from Cariuma here!

Looking for something else? Shop some of our other faves below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!