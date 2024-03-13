Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Since the hit show Sex and the City aired before Amazon became a staple in all of our households, it begs the question: Would Carrie Bradshaw, played by the one and only Sarah Jessica Parker, have shopped on Amazon? If you ask Us, we think she would have been a major fan. Not only could she find chic city-girl dresses like this one at affordable price points, but she would also be a fan of the fast shipping. After all, it provides time to focus on bigger things (get it?).

While there are endless amounts of chic fashion pieces to choose from on Amazon, there are only a few we think would land a spot in a chic gal-about-town like Bradshaw’s shopping cart — and the Cherry Cat long caftan dress is one of them. It exudes classy city girl vibes for just $30!

Get the Cherry Cat Beachwear Long Caftan Dress for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 13, 2024, but are subject to change.

We can see any sassy socialite rocking this caftan dress while strutting the streets of Manhattan, rocking her latest Manolo Blahniks and a Fendi clutch, on her way to drinks with the girls (cosmos, anyone?). But being versatile, we can also see the frock being a fantastic pick for a day laying out in the Hamptons, paired with a straw hat, tote and sandals — sipping on a chilled glass of rosé.

The caftan has a flowy design that’s bound to be comfortable thanks to its non-restrictive nature. Its silhouette is oversized enough to be a one-size-fits-all scenario, so you can be sure it will fit no matter what body type you may have. It’s also made of a 100% viscose fabric, which gives it a luxe, silky feel that’s more durable and sustainable.

But it’s not just Us-approved — it’s also beloved by over 1,200 Amazon shoppers who have given it a five-star rating. In a review that sounds so Carrie Bradshaw-coded, this shopper said that the dress gives “effortless glamour,” a keynote of her style.

“When [the dress] came and I shared pictures with friends, I had to send out a few links because people loved it so much, they wanted their own,” they said. “I will be living in [it] this summer. It also doesn’t seem to be sheer, so it can be worn for many different situations. It may be my new work from home uniform.”

Simply put, this dress is the perfect way to prepare for warmer weather with summer just around the corner. Find it in this fun, retro print and many others as well for just $30 on Amazon now!

See it: Cherry Cat Beachwear Long Caftan Dress for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 13, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not quite what you’re looking for? See more dresses here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!