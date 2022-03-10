Shop Celeb Hair Stylist Jen Atkin’s Favorite Skincare Products From Versed

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you keep up with the Kardashians, then you’re definitely familiar with Jen Atkin. The celebrity hair stylist has made multiple appearances on the famous family’s TV show over the years as both a friend and hairstylist. In addition to Kim, Khloé and Kendall, Atkin’s other star clients include Chrissy Teigen, Jessica Alba, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber — but Atkin is a celeb in her own right with over 4 million Instagram followers. The Blowing My Way to the Top author is also the founder of popular haircare brand OUAI, so it’s safe to say that she knows a thing or two about beauty.

That’s why we immediately grabbed our wallets when we heard the grooming guru recommended her must-have skincare from Versed. Get a gorgeous glow with these vegan and cruelty-free products! Read on to shop Atkin’s four favorites.

This Advanced Retinoid Eye Balm

Eyes on the prize! This nightly eye balm is a “game-changer” for Atkin. Formulated with a safer form of retinol, this anti-aging product softens crow’s feet fine lines while firming the under eye area.

Get the Smooth Landing Advanced Retinoid Eye Balm for just $18 at Versed!

This Daily Brightening Toner

Look on the bright side! Atkin says that this brightening toner “helps combat any pesky hyperpigmentation.” This powerful toning treatment specifically targets dark spots and post-acne marks.

Get the Weekend Glow Daily Brightening Toner for just $18 at Versed!

This Gentle Retinol Serum

According to Atkin, this gentle retinol serum has a “beautiful brightening effect.” The creamy formula repairs skin texture and tone to reduce wrinkles and even out discoloration.

Get the Press Restart Gentle Retinol Serum for just $22 at Versed!

This Rich Moisture Cream

Beauty sleep! Atkin’s nightly routine includes applying this rich moisture cream. She says that this non-greasy moisturizer keeps skin “well hydrated without transferring to my pillow.” Perfection!

Get the Skin Soak Rich Moisture Cream for just $18 at Versed!

