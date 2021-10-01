Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When was the last time you were seriously wowed by a skincare product? We’ve tried so many that have simply left us…whelmed. We’ll keep using them solely because we spent money on them and don’t want to go searching for a replacement already, but we’re not really seeing the note-worthy results we were hoping for.

That’s not what we want. We want a product that impresses us, excites us and has us buying a backup ASAP so we never run out. We want something that not only makes positive changes in our skin, but has everyone noticing. Basically, we want this Buttah serum!

Get the Buttah Skin Vitamin C Serum (originally $39) for just $33 at Nordstrom for a limited time! Free shipping!

This is a vitamin C serum made to have retexturizing effects, helping to smooth out your skin all the while brightening your complexion and improving the appearance of dark spots. Some may say it’s a multitasking miracle, so being able to grab it on sale at Nordstrom is such a lucky win!

Over 400 reviewers have left their love for this serum, saying it’s “phenomenal.” They say it leaves their skin “smooth and glowing” to the point that people notice even with no makeup on, and that their “skin feels like silk” from using it. They’re calling it the “perfect remedy for dull skin” and are noting how it’s “literally transformed” their complexion. They’re thrilled to report that “acne scars are disappearing” too!

To use this serum, always start off by cleansing the skin and patting it dry for maximum efficacy. Apply four to five drops and massage in with clean fingers, moving in circular motions all over your face, neck, chest and anywhere else you think could use a little of that vitamin C love. Follow up with moisturizer, and always remember to use sunscreen in the morning, especially as all vitamin C treatments may make skin more sensitive to the sun. Sunscreen is a must for a powerful anti-aging routine anyway!

This serum could become your next holy grail, so if you’re ready to upgrade your skincare routine and increase your youthful glow — and who isn’t? — then make sure to grab it while it’s marked down at Nordstrom!

