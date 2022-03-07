Lizzo Stays Glowing and Radiant Thanks to This Vitamin C Serum

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There is simply nothing stopping Lizzo right now! Just look at her wildly popular social media accounts or listen to one of her massive hit songs — you can instantly tell that she possesses confidence in abundance. So, where does she get this positive energy from? Of course, a great deal of it comes naturally from within — but we also think it’s impacted by how well she takes cares of herself.

Last year, the singer revealed a few of the products in her beauty routine that may be the secret to her eye-catching glow. One particular serum from Glow Recipe stood out to Us as a strong choice, and we knew we had to give it a try for ourselves!

Get the Glow Recipe Pineapple-C Bright Serum for $53 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 4, 2022, but are subject to change.



Fact: The “Good As Hell” chanteuse’s complexion is always on point. She has a natural radiance about her that we envy, and it may be thanks to Glow Recipe’s Pineapple-C Bright Serum! According to her TikTok post, this product was the third step in her simple everyday skincare routine. It’s a vitamin C-focused serum that’s actually derived from pineapples, and according to Lizzo, that fruity tropical scent is certainly present.

Get the Glow Recipe Pineapple-C Bright Serum for $53 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 4, 2022, but are subject to change.

The plus side of using vitamin C derived from this particular source is that it also contains AHA and bromelain enzymes, which provide an entirely new layer of skincare benefits. In addition to brightening up your complexion, this serum may also help fade dark spots, improve skin texture and skin hydration at the same time. The serum also has anti-aging properties that may help prevent fine lines and wrinkles, which is always a major bonus. You can use this product daily or keep it to a few times a week if you have sensitive skin — and in due time you may be shining as bright as Lizzo does on the daily. This is one truth that doesn’t hurt!

See it: Get the Glow Recipe Pineapple-C Bright Serum for $53 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 4, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from Glow Recipe and shop all of the beauty and personal care available on Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!