Celebrities — they’re just like us! Well, not really, right? The world’s A-listers typically have an arsenal of stylists, beauty gurus, fancy treatments and of course, a whole lotta funds at their disposal when it comes to looking (and feeling) fabulous. However, certain products are just so good that, although they’re available for drugstore prices, both celebrities and the budget-conscious alike adore them.

We found one lip balm which boasts rave reviews across the internet and years of testimonies when it comes to celebs calling it out as one of their favorites… and you can snag a pack of daily essentials on Amazon for a seriously affordable $10!

Get the Burt’s Bees Essentials Set (including the famous lip balm) for just $10 at Amazon!

Burt’s Bees is a pretty classic drugstore brand, but A-listers can see when even the most popular and inexpensive of products are simply the best. There are tons of big names who rave about Burt’s Bees Original Beeswax Lip Balm, from TV stars to musicians, to football players and more. Apparently, in the celebrity sphere, admiration for this tingly, hydrating balm is pretty universal!

Barbie herself, Margot Robbie, has name-dropped the brand in the past; former football star and current multi-hyphenate host Michael Strahan told The Strategist that “When you’re on TV and talk a lot, the one thing you can’t have is chapped lips — especially with HD TV. Burt’s always feels great and helps your lips to look the way they should.” It obviously works, because his trademark grin always looks 100% on point! Lily Collins also gushed about the lip balm, telling Byrdie in a 2020 interview that the Burt’s Bees staple was one of her top 5 products of the moment. In an Instagram video, Lily shared that the balm “highly hydrates” her lips and that she loves the sensation of applying the balm. “[It feels] tingly because of the peppermint, which I love too.”

Blake Lively is also reportedly a super-fan, as shown by an image she shared to her Instagram Stories back in 2019 of her top beauty products, among which a tube of Burt’s Bees Lip Balm was prominently featured. Considering the balm’s shelf-mates included designer brands like Dior, La Mer and Armani, it’s impressive that the drugstore classic got a shout-out! Other beauties who have extolled the virtues of Burt’s Bees allegedly include model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, actress and singer Selena Gomez and Euphoria‘s Sydney Sweeney.

The preferred variety of celebs everywhere seems to be the classic Burt’s Bees Original Beeswax Lip Balm, which is infused with Vitamin E and Peppermint Oil for maximum moisturization and a pleasant tingly sensation upon application. However, there are a ton of versions to choose from that also hydrate and nourish just as well — including Honey, Pomegranate and Mango flavors, among dozens of other possibilities. You can also get tinted versions of the balm, including colors like Red Dahlia; or special variety packs for similar prices, like the special Island Getaway 3-pack with SPF 30 included, or the Flavors of Fall 4-pack with cozy autumnal flavors like Pumpkin Spice and Chai Tea.

The Burt’s Bees essentials set has a stunning 4.7-star average out of 5 across nearly 74,000 total reviews, such a high rating from so many reviews that it’s truly unheard of both in the beauty sphere and on Amazon. Snap up this celeb favorite now for just $10, and treat your pout to the goodness even the biggest names in Hollywood can’t help but adore.

