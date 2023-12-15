Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Emma Chamberlain loves to joke around, but her coffee brand is far from funny business! You may know her from YouTube, the cover of Harper’s Bazaar or her podcast Anything Goes, but she’s also the mastermind behind Chamberlain Coffee. When she’s not posing for glamorous spreads or attending the Met Gala, Chamberlain works on her caffeine-venture — she even posts handy latte recipes on her popular channel!

Related: This Dreamy, All-in-One Face Cream Is 'The Total Package' We’re not saying we love multitasking, but with beauty products, it’s a different story. If one product can accomplish multiple things at the same time, it’s a win-win (-win): you save time, money and space. A board-certified oculofacial plastic surgeon developed Epi.logic with that logic in mind. And no, it’s nothing like those men’s five-in-one […]

For Chamberlain, coffee isn’t just coffee — it’s a way to connect, share moments and yes, sometimes increase energy to get through a hefty to-do list. And as you would expect, Chamberlain Coffee is anything but basic. There are over a dozen unique blends like cake batter, vanilla, black cherry, caramel and even seasonal varieties like peppermint mocha. Each flavor comes in large bags and single serve packets, perfect for those on-the-go mornings when you need a quick dose of caffeine before tackling the day.

Get the Chamberlain Coffee Social Dog Blend for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

And if you’re not a coffee fan, no worries. Chamberlain Coffee carries matcha, tea, latte and hot chocolate bags too! (Note: the matcha flavors are legendary across the internet!) However you like your caffeine, there’s a Chamberlain Coffee product for that. All products are plant-based, even the lattes!

Related: I Found the Best Leggings at lululemon: The Only Pair You Need Haven’t we all gone down the rabbit hole of trying to find the cheapest clothing items possible — only to be disappointed by their lack of quality? I know I have! Every once in a while, I’ll find a great alternative to my pricey favorites (the best feeling!), but most of the time, it’s just […]

The best part? All of these products are up for grabs on Amazon! Chamberlain Coffee products are also available at Whole Foods, Walmart and other large grocers across the United States. The coffee is a perfect gift for the caffeine-lover in your life (including you!). Bundles make it easy to taste test the different varieties, so feel free to spread the love for the latte aficionado on your list.

Over 15,000 people give this coffee five stars, a pretty compelling argument in favor of the brand. According to reviewers, this coffee is even better than the overpriced cup at your local cafe. Some use it in coffee-related desserts — a solid idea if you ask Us! Still need convincing? A barista confessed that Chamberlain Coffee had become an integral part of their at-home coffee routine. Now that’s true praise!

Okay, we’re officially thirsty. Who’s ready for another cup?

See it: Get the Chamberlain Coffee Social Dog Blend for $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Not quite what you’re looking for? See more options from Chamberlain Coffee here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us