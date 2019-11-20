



The older we get, the more important it becomes to have a well-curated closet. Gone are the days where we turn to “trendier” items — instead it’s more about investment pieces that will stand the test of time.

However, achieving a substantial collection isn’t quite so easy. Actually, it’s a seriously time-consuming task! There’s an endless list of essentials we must acquire — starting with this one.

Grab the Charter Club Pure Cashmere Long-Sleeve Shirttail Sweater, Regular & Petite Sizes, Created For Macy’s (originally $169) now with prices starting at just $65, available at Macy’s!

The Charter Club Pure Cashmere Long-Sleeve Shirttail Sweater is at the top of our must-have list. Cashmere sweaters are a true staple. The soft-to-touch fabric doesn’t just feel good — but looks it as well! We can dress it up with pants and blazers while still maintaining that cozy feeling we love so much. It can just as easily be dressed down with jeans and a leather jacket for that off-duty model vibe that’s always a hit.

This boatneck sweater also happens to come in nine different colors. So, whether you’re looking to update your standard black or white sweater or go outside your comfort zone and try out a red or forest green — this is your piece. Plus, if this wasn’t convincing enough, reviewers have deemed it a top-rated item!

Grab the Charter Club Pure Cashmere Long-Sleeve Shirttail Sweater, Regular & Petite Sizes, Created For Macy’s (originally $169) now with prices starting at just $65, available at Macy’s!

This sweater received a near-perfect rating. Oh, and 89% of them would highly recommend it to a friend! Now, why is that? So many of them couldn’t resist how “beautiful this sweater was.” Others were attracted to how “high quality” the material was and how it “wasn’t scratchy” like other cashmere. Plus, the fit is perfect. Reviewers loved how “flattering it was” on and one even loved how it worked with her “taller frame.” Talk about versatility! It’s becoming clear that this sweater is the investment we all need to make — ASAP!

Grab the Charter Club Pure Cashmere Long-Sleeve Shirttail Sweater, Regular & Petite Sizes, Created For Macy’s (originally $169) now with prices starting at just $65, available at Macy’s!

Not your style? Check out additional Charter Club items, more sweaters and women’s clothing on sale also available at Macy’s here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!