Disclosure: Shop With Us is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly.

Beach please! Catching the rays, holding a book and listening to the waves is the combination dreams are made of. But there are a few more essentials you must get your hands on in order to have the perfect beach day. You need to be prepared in order to feel stylish and snag that snatched beach selfie — all while enjoying your relaxing day.

Thanks to Us, we have the must-have beach essentials lined up for you below.

The Chic Thobe

Flowy and colorful — ideal for your beach moment. This thobe dramatically falls to your ankles and looks amazing over a bathing suit — or just on its own!

Get the Pitusa – Indian Thobe for $51!

The Celine Cabas Canvas Tote

This luxury Celine tote is pre-owned and available for 43% off the original price, saving you $647. It’s in fantastic condition and affordable too — what’s not to love?

Get the Celine – Cabas Canvas Tote for $848!

The Piper Hat

Stylish and sun-protected at the same time! This Piper woven hat is the best accessory for your next beach trip.

Get the Lisi Lerch – Piper Hat for $51!

Glowette Body Polish

Lather this on your body for the most amazing natural glow. It helps maintain the skin’s barrier function without looking or feeling greasy.

Get the Diana Madison Beauty – Glowette Body Polish for $51!

Diamond Copper Bottle

It’s incredibly important to stay hydrated by the beach, so make sure to get this trendy copper water bottle that will keep your water ice cold all day long!

Get the Copperwell – Diamond Copper Bottle for $51!

After-Sun Aloe Wipes

That moment when you realize you forgot to reapply sunscreen is the worst, but we have these soothing and moisturizing after-sun aloe wipes that can refresh your skin and relieve the burning in seconds.

Get the Recess – After Sun Aloe Wipes for $51!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!