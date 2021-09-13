Channel Chiara Ferragni’s Pricey Leather Blazer Look for Under $75

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s finally time, and we could not be more thrilled. Time for hot lattes, time for corn mazes, time to bust out our cottagecore playlists and, most importantly, time to switch over our closet to fall mode. More specifically, the reason we’re so excited is because we can finally start wearing leather and faux-leather pieces again!

We already have some great fashion inspiration too, thanks to Italian mega-blogger and designer Chiara Ferragni. The entrepreneur and mama posted a few selfies on Instagram to show off her look, and once we saw her leather jacket, we knew we needed one just like it ASAP!

Get the Tanming Faux-Leather Jacket for just $74 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

Ferragni wore a fuzzy, cropped, hot pink Jacquemus cardigan as a top, pairing it with blue jeans, white sneakers and our favorite part, her structured leather blazer. It reached down to mid-thigh and had a button-up placket, side pockets and notched lapels. We did a little research to find it was a jacket by Nanushka, a buzzy brand that may be out of budget. That’s what led Us to do a little more research, finding this amazing, more affordable alternative!

This Tanming jacket from Amazon, which is on Prime, is far more affordable than the price of Ferragni’s, but on first (and second) glance, it looks practically identical. It’s faux-leather and has the same types of details — from the longline fit, to the button closure, to the pockets, to the lapels. It has that same blazer look too, really adding some sophistication to even your most casual outfits!

Get the Tanming Faux-Leather Jacket for just $74 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

Ferragni demonstrated how good this type of jacket can look with casual blue jeans and a crop top, so there’s one outfit idea already down. We’re also down with the idea of going for the full leather look in celebration of The Matrix Resurrections coming out soon. Grab your favorite faux-leather leggings and a pair of leather boots to rock that look — and don’t forget a cool pair of sunglasses. As Keanu Reeves would say, “Whoa.”

We also like the idea of using this blazer to dress up a super comfy look, wearing it over a tee and joggers, or over a lounge-worthy jumpsuit, outdoor slippers on your feet. You could also wear it in a professional setting too, of course, with a button-up shirt and pants. It’s seriously going to look good with just about anything — and it also comes in two shades of red — so don’t hesitate when it comes to dreaming up your new favorite outfits!

Get the Tanming Faux-Leather Jacket for just $74 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Tanming here and explore other leather and faux-leather coats, jackets and vests on Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!