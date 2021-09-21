Ditch Back, Neck and Shoulder Pain Thanks to This Innovative Massager

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Dealing with occasional muscle pain isn’t just uncomfortable — it’s incredibly frustrating. The pain can be so insufferable and may prevent you from living your best life. Perhaps you’re recovering from a fitness-related injury, or maybe you just fell asleep in a strange position. We’ve certainly dozed off on the couch before and woken up with knots in our shoulders and back!

To target everyday discomfort, you could certainly splurge on an indulgent massage — but what about an at-home solution? If you have muscle pain that you want to get rid of ASAP, you might want to check out the Chirp Wheel+! This innovative massaging tool is unlike any other on the market, and if you’ve tried many types of of massagers without success, this wheel could be what you’ve been looking for.

Get the Chirp Wheel+ 3 Wheel Pack (originally $155) on sale with free shipping for just $109.99, available from Chirp!

Here’s the scoop — this wheel works just like a massaging roller that you may have tried in the past, but in a much more compact form. Oh, and it caught the attention of Lori Greiner, who invested in the product when the founders appeared on Shark Tank — so you know it’s legit! The wheel is also designed to perfectly fit between your shoulder blades so that you can easily roll it up and down the spine to relax your muscles, and hopefully make all of that tension disappear! The Chirp Wheel is specifically designed to target back pain, but it can also help relieve neck and shoulder pain as well.

The set we’re particuarly excited about is the 3-pack, which includes every size of the Chirp Wheel+ that’s currently available! The largest 12-inch version is the gentle massager, the 10-inch wheel offers medium strength and the smallest 6-inch pick is the deep tissue massager. If you aren’t sure which one to use, this bundle comes with instructions and handy how-to videos that you can find online to help you out. Plus, this 3-pack is on sale right now for just $109.99, you’ll get a bonus posture corrector with your order for a limited time!

Get the Chirp Wheel+ 3 Wheel Pack (originally $155) on sale with free shipping for just $109.99, available from Chirp!

The goal of the Chirp Wheel+ is to make pain relief affordable and accessible. Not every shopper has the funds to pay a professional every time they feel knots in their back. Buying this massager is an investment in your health — this one-time payment makes it possible for you to help ease muscle pain 24/7! Plus, with the holidays on the horizon, it’s the ultimate gift for any fitness fanatic, occasional athlete or anyone who maintains an active lifestyle and grapples with the negative effects of tension. Sounds like a winning product to Us!

Get the Chirp Wheel+ 3 Wheel Pack (originally $155) on sale with free shipping for just $109.99, available from Chirp!

Looking for more? Check out all of the different Chirp Wheel+ options available from Chirp!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!