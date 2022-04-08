Sweat It Out In This Pastel Workout Set From Fitness Creator Chloe Ting

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

At the beginning of the pandemic, two things got me through quarantine — tubs of pistachio gelato and Chloe Ting’s workout videos on YouTube. I became addicted to the cheerful creator’s exercise routines after seeing immediate results. (If you’re searching for shredded abs, I highly recommend her quick burns. She has over 23 million followers for a reason!) But I wasn’t only tuning in for Ting’s fitness — I was tuning in for her ‘fits! The motivational instructor always sports the cutest sets. And now she’s released a brand-new line of activewear with Walmart!

This pastel two-piece workout set strikes just the right balance of fashion and function. And since this exclusive collection comes straight from Ting, you know you can expect high quality designs that work for lounging or lunging. According to reviews, these pieces are perfect for a sweat sesh. Keep scrolling for all the details about your new favorite athleisure set!

Get the Chloe Ting Women’s Seamless Marl Sports Bra for just $15 and the Chloe Ting Women’s Seamless Marl Leggings for just $19 at Walmart!

The Chloe Ting Women’s Seamless Marl Sports Bra and Leggings set is a wardrobe staple. Whether you’re hitting the gym or just running errands, you’ll be good to go with this sporty set. Made from a Spandex blend with light compression, these seamless pieces are stretchy and breathable so you can move with optimum comfort. The V-neck racerback sports bra offers support, while the high-waisted leggings provide a flattering fit.

This set comes in two pretty pastel hues — dusty lavender and soft blue. Both colors are light enough to almost pass as neutrals so you can mix and match these looks with other pieces in your closet. You can even rock the sports bra as a crop top in warmer weather with denim shorts or boyfriend jeans! Even though this set was just released, it’s already a bestseller!

Get the Chloe Ting Women’s Seamless Marl Sports Bra for just $15 and the Chloe Ting Women’s Seamless Marl Leggings for just $19 at Walmart!

Even though this set just dropped, it’s already a bestseller! And the reviews are as positive as the comments under Ting’s workout videos. One shopper gushed, “I love this workout sports bra! It fits like a glove and the back strap details are so cute! It’s very flattering for the chest and has light removable padding for comfort and support. It looks great with the matching leggings or shorts!” Another customer added, “The deep V-neck is very flattering and the material is incredibly thick and comfortable. It feels very high quality!”

The high-waisted leggings are also a hit! “These are great fitting leggings!” one reviewer declared. “They are very comfortable and are very flattering for your legs and booty! They are full length and go all the way down to my ankles. These leggings look great with the matching sports bra and are easy to move in.”

Two-piece workout sets are just a vibe right now. If you want to rock this look as an #OOTD, we suggest adding an oversized white button-down or hoodie on top with tube socks and sneakers. Then just throw on a crossbody bag, and you’ll be street style chic!

Chloe Ting, you’ve done it again. We’re officially obsessed with this activewear set.

See it! Get the Chloe Ting Women’s Seamless Marl Sports Bra for just $15 and the Chloe Ting Women’s Seamless Marl Leggings for just $19 at Walmart!

Not your style? Explore more from Chloe Ting here and shop all other activewear from Walmart here!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!