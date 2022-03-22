JoJo Fletcher Says This No. 1 Bestselling Workout Top Is ‘Super Comfortable’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Finding the perfect athletic top is often more work than the actual workout. These days, it feels like the only activewear options are crop tops without any support or sports bras that expose way too much midriff. Whatever happened to tank tops that provide enough coverage while still flattering our figure?

Thanks to former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher, we may have just met our match. The real estate developer just took to Amazon Live to share some of her fitness must-haves, and one of her top picks is this padded workout top. “This is one of my favorite tops right here from Amazon,” she said. “This actually does give some pretty good support. It has a built-in bra into it. It’s just the removable pads, so if this is something that you like, a lot of things that I have on this Amazon Live today have this option, but it’s also removable. I think with white, a lot of times you like to keep that in. But this is really cute, again comfortable. Comfort is key for me, so it has to be great to work out in, but also super, super comfortable.”

We’ve always been impressed with Fletcher’s fashion, so we knew we had to get this top-rated tank. Read on to shop this sports bra from Amazon!

Get The Gym People Women’s Longline Wirefree Padded Sports Bra for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Gym People Women’s Longline Wirefree Padded Sports Bra is the top bestseller in women’s sports bras on Amazon! It’s the ideal balance between a sports brad and a tank top. Made with sweat-wicking, stretchy and breathable fabric, this crop tank will keep you dry during your sweat seshes. The removable pads offer support for any athletic activity, and the racerback design is stylish and secure. You have 15 colors to choose from to add to your rainbow rotation of workout tops.

Get The Gym People Women’s Longline Wirefree Padded Sports Bra for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

Shoppers swear by this sporty staple! One customer said, “I normally don’t write reviews on here, but this shirt is the most comfortable workout shirt I have ever owned. The material is extremely soft, flattering and stretchy but not too stretchy where it doesn’t control and support.” According to another reviewer, “The reviews are true! The hype is real. Seriously the most favorite thing I’ve bought in a long time.”

Many customers compared this affordable Amazon top to the popular Lululemon Align tank. “I was looking for a Lululemon Align tank [look-alike] and this is it!” declared one shopper. “I love activewear and I’m very impressed by the quality of this top for the price. The fabric is so soft stretchy and opaque yet sleek enough where it won’t pill. This top hits me right above my waist so I can comfortably wear high waisted leggings/pants without a ton of midriff being exposed. There is a lot of structure to the top which aids in providing medium support and functionality to the top even without adjustable straps. This is a great staple piece for anyone who’s ballin’ on a budget. Do not hesitate to buy this top!”

To find out why Fletcher and other Amazon shoppers are fans of this workout top, shop this sports bra today!

See it! Get The Gym People Women’s Longline Wirefree Padded Sports Bra for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from The Gym People here and explore more activewear here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for more ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!