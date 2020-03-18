Chrissy Teigen’s Family Loves This Game, and We Found It on Sale for $24

Self-quarantining or social distancing can be very difficult — especially if there are kids involved! Whether you’re homeschooling your children or just trying to keep the little ones busy while stuck indoors, this is no easy feat for anyone.

Luckily, there are a ton of different ways for anyone in this situation to keep kiddos occupied. In fact, we just discovered that one of the biggest celebs out there actually uses a beloved game that any of Us can pick up on Amazon right now!

Get the Goliath Pop The Pig Game (originally $30) on sale for just $24, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 18, 2020, but are subject to change.

Chrissy Teigen — everyone’s favorite celebrity chef and Twitter aficionado — recently took to Instagram to share how her family is coping with all of the extra time at home. We couldn’t help but notice that a toy her adorable daughter, Luna, was playing with is actually the Pop The Pig Game from Goliath — and you can get it on sale right now!

This game is targeted for toddlers ages four and up, according to the manufacturer. You can play this game with anywhere from two to six players, so it’s a true family affair! To simplify the instructions, you basically spin the spinner, and when it’s your turn you give the chef pig a burger. After you feed the piggie you pump its stomach — and whoever makes his belly burst wins the game!

This is an incredibly popular game for kids, and it has sold over 5 million units since it first arrived on the scene. It has a concept that’s easy to grasp, which is perfect for any youngsters in your life. Plus the anticipation of waiting for the chef’s belly to pop adds an air of suspense, which can help to make the time fly by!

In times like these, we’re looking for anything to keep ourselves and our families occupied. While the obvious choice is to plop a toddler in front of the TV, this is a more engaged option. We’re so thankful that such a range of at-home activities exist, and with Teigen’s seal of approval, we know that this game is a winner!

