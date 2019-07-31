



Laptops are one of our most prized possessions. From work obligations to streaming movies, we are totally reliant on computers. That small screen plays such a big role in our daily lives that we’d be lost without it.

Who can even remember life before online shopping or Microsoft Word and PowerPoint? How could anyone work from home or on-the-go without a convenient and portable computer? Laptops practically run our lives so why risk ruining it? Whether we’re looking to replace an old or outdated computer, adding a second or alternative option or just need a primary one we can count on, this under-$150 Chromebook is such a great deal!

See it: Grab the Acer Flagship CB3-532 15.6″ HD Premium Chromebook (originally $200) now with prices starting at just $134, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 31st, 2019, but are subject to change. Also available at Walmart here!

The Acer Flagship CB3-532 15.6″ HD Premium Chromebook is great for any first-time laptop user or an expert as well as someone who uses often or just occasionally.

We’re loving how this Chromebook has everything we need plus so many additional built-in features we didn’t even know we were searching for in the first place. From the thousands of built-in apps to the 16GB of storage, this laptop has so much to offer. There’s also room to hold up to 10,667 photos, 8.4 hours of videos and yes, 4,500 songs, too!

This 15.6-inch laptop is great when we’re looking for a portable computer we can grab-and-go on the road! It’s so sleek and slim that it can easily be stored in any duffle or overnight tote. Whether we’re heading off on a long weekend or traveling for the holidays, this portable piece can easily go anywhere we go.

See it: Grab the Acer Flagship CB3-532 15.6″ HD Premium Chromebook (originally $200) now with prices starting at just $134, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 31st, 2019, but are subject to change. Also available at Walmart here!

With up to eight hours of battery life, we can leave all of those big bulky chargers at home, which can help to lighten up our load. If we’re carrying this around for an entire day, we’ll be glad we won’t have to bring along an extra charger with us. Now, we can work, surf and explore without having the unfortunate burden of lugging around all of those extras. We will also know we can work or play for a full day without ever having to plug it in.

Across the board, so many reviewers are loving this laptop just as much as we are. One reviewer said it was a great alternative for any traditional desktop PC while another reviewer said the apps had everything they needed and so much more. So many other shoppers were absolutely in awe over everything from the sleek silhouette to how fast the system was.

Best of all, we can score a major deal on this laptop. It’s a perfect buy for back-to-school shopping, whether the student is in high or heading off to college. It’s also great to scoop up now as an early holiday present at a great price, too!

See it: Grab the Acer Flagship CB3-532 15.6″ HD Premium Chromebook (originally $200) now with prices starting at just $134, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 31st, 2019, but are subject to change. Also available at Walmart here!

Not your style? Check out additional Acer options and more laptops also available at Amazon!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!