Cindy Crawford’s Secret for Shiny Hair Is This Dual-Action Oil

Before Gigi and Bella Hadid or Kendall Jenner were the toast of the fashion industry, there was a tight-knit crew of original supermodels that paved the way. We’re talking about icons like Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington and none other than Cindy Crawford.

These are the legends that made magazines like Vogue fly off the shelves, and they’ve been in the game long enough to know all of the best fashion and beauty secrets from the most prestigious professionals. Basically, when they talk, we listen — and Crawford herself has said that she uses this amazing hair oil to keep her locks looking lovely at all times.

Get the Ouai Rose Hair & Body Oil (3 oz) for just $32, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

The OUAI Rose Hair & Body Oil is a multi-action product that can seriously make your hair shine. As its namesake suggests, this oil is scented with rose — which also lends itself as an excellent hydrating ingredient. It also uses absinthium and shea oil to lock moisture in to keep your hair incredibly nourished.

This is a quick-absorbing oil that you can use not just for your hair, but also on your skin! It has the power to revive and make each a whole lot healthier! As an added bonus, it can also help diminish the appearance of skin damage with regular use. Its rose scent is designed to last for a long period of time, so you’ll smell like a lovely English garden for hours and hours! But if the floral scent isn’t your jam, OUAI also has another version.

Get the Ouai Rose Hair & Body Oil (3 oz) for just $32, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

Reviewers say that this oil is “super light,” so you won’t have to worry about it weighing down your hair or making your skin feel uncomfortably greasy. You can apply it to your hair when it’s wet or dry. It works well as an added conditioner or as a quick fix for any flyaway hairs that need taming.

Though this OUAI product is slightly on the pricier side, multiple shoppers say that it’s completely “worth it.” Reviewers “can’t get enough” of this amazing hair and body oil, and we’re pumped to test it out for ourselves. If our hair will be left looking half as fabulous as Crawford’s does with the help of this product, we’ll consider it a win!

See it: Get the Ouai Rose Hair & Body Oil (3 oz) for just $32, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from Ouai and shop all of the luxury hair care available on Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!