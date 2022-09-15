Brighten Up Your Cold Weather Mood With This Bestselling Therapy Lamp

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do you tend to find yourself feeling sadder and more sluggish in the fall and winter? Yes, it’s cold out and you might miss the beach, but it could be about more than just missing the feeling of warm sand between your toes. The changing of seasons brings less and less sun with it, and this can have a major effect on your mental and physical energy.

Usually, we just try to make it through, knowing that spring is on the other side. But we spend months feeling moody, exhausted and simply off. We can’t find a rhythm anymore! We truly do need that sunlight to feel ourselves again — and while the sun may already be going down by the time we’re done with work for the day, this therapy lamp can be plugged in at any time!

Get the Circadian Optics Light Therapy Lamp (originally $53) for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

If Circadian Optics seems familiar, it’s because the brand’s therapy lamps have been on Shark Tank! Light therapy could be key to a happy fall and winter, but not enough people know about how accessible it is. This lamp, available on Amazon, boasts 10,000 lux of brightness and is designed to mimic the effect of real sunlight — without the UV rays that damage and burn your skin. An overcast winter day may only produce 1,000 lux, so this is huge!

Sunlight is a big part of what regulates our bodies and our moods, so when we suddenly start to lose it, everything could take a negative turn. You might even identify with having seasonal affective disorder, which usually begins around this time of year. The “symptoms start in the fall and continue into the winter months, sapping your energy and making you feel moody.” This can also lead to oversleeping and appetite/weight changes. (Mayo Clinic)

Using light therapy could lead to a brighter mood, a more regulated sleep cycle, improved focus and more energy. So, how does it work? Place the lamp 16 to 18 inches away from your face and turn it on using the one-touch operation button to one of the three levels of brightness, letting it shine on you for 15 to 60 minutes at a time. This lamp has a unique shape with an adjustable hinge, so you can properly angle the lamp to suit how/where you’re sitting!

Just as you wouldn’t stare into the sun, try not to stare into the lamp. Just relax and do whatever you’re doing. The LED light should last approximately 50,000 hours, so don’t worry about it losing steam. You can use this lamp every day to help get your mind and body back on track!

