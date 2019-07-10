This Classic Dress Will Never Go Out of Style and It’s on Sale!





We all know that most trends come and go after a season or two (or sometimes even sooner). But the keyword here is most, as in not all of them. There are a handful of trends that have stood the test of time and will continue to going forward.

Animal print is one of those trends that whether we’re wearing now or 20 years from now, it will be as fashion-forward as ever. It doesn’t matter if it’s zebra, cheetah, giraffe or snakeskin, animal-inspired patterns are timeless. Add in a timeless silhouette and now we have a piece that really can be worn forever. That’s how we felt when we saw this leopard print maxidress on sale!

See it: Grab the INC International Concept I.N.C. Leopard-Print Faux-Wrap Maxi Dress (originally $100) now with prices starting at $45 at Macy’s!

What’s comfy and chic and spotted all over? The INC International Concept I.N.C. Leopard-Print Faux-Wrap Maxi Dress. We’re loving how this dress brilliantly masters the art of feminine yet flattering. The maxi silhouette is perfect when we’re looking for a piece that’s appropriate for work and can easily transition into the evening hours.

For most, this maxi will hit right above the ankles, which is perfect when we’re looking to slip into any block heel or strappy sandal. But for anyone worried about tripping over their skirts all day, it can easily be gathered near the waist where there is a faux-wrap tie.

The V-neck crisscross front is flattering and ideal when we’re looking to add an element of femininity to our look. It’s low enough to show a little skin, but not too low where it’s showing too much. Plus, there’s just enough room if we wanted to add a necklace or even a necktie! Need it to look more professional? Go ahead and throw over a sleek blazer to polish it off to perfection!

This dress can easily work for extra dressy occasions, too. Pair with classic pumps or any elegant evening shoe and effortlessly stun at that wedding, gala or dinner in style. We can also easily wear this maxidress in casual situations because it’s that good. Simply swap out the heels with comfortable flat sandals or sneakers for any casual outing.

We’re also loving the slip-on and faux-wrap style, which are paired to perfection. We can throw this dress on in a matter of seconds, and not worry about it coming untied at any point during the day. It’s the fun and function we’re all in serious need of!

We’d say that this dress was worthy of five stars, but reviewers already gave it a perfect score for us! Across the board, so many reviewers could not stop raving over the flattering fit. One reviewer loved how luxurious the fabric felt while another reviewer loved how it accentuated their curves in the best of ways. Another reviewer couldn’t believe how high-quality the dress looked and felt and couldn’t believe it was on sale.

No, you’re not dreaming. This trendy leopard dress is marked down and this is a deal that really can be worn from this season to the next and years after that!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

