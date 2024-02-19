Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’ve ever (over)eaten a big bowl of pasta, only to feel sleepy and lethargic a few minutes later, that’s known as a good old food coma. A blood sugar spike and subsequent crash can do that to you! Foods high in simple carbohydrates — think pizza, pasta, rice, sweet treats and sugary beverages — can raise levels of the amino acid tryptophan (yes, the same one in turkey) in your blood, which increases the level of serotonin in your brain. Serotonin is linked to sleep, so it only makes sense you feel ready for a nap!

This carb-blocking supplement is designed to dampen the blow, so to speak, of starches, delaying the digestion of these carbs while helping to better metabolize proteins and fats. Instead of feeling tired after a meal, you should be left energized! Each capsule contains white kidney bean extract, chromium and calcium, said to reduce digestion and absorption of carbs.

Get the Natrol Carb Intercept with Phase 2 for $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Chromium is a mineral that enhances the effects of insulin, making it an all-star ingredient for regulating blood sugar. Calcium is a bonus mineral in this formula, adding stronger bones to the mix of benefits. The carb blocker contains no artificial sweeteners, flavors, GMOs, preservatives or synthetic dyes, just all-natural ingredients that can improve your health in more ways than one. With this supplement, you can feel great about what’s going into your body!

Two capsules before a carb-heavy meal is all it takes to kickstart the process. When combined with a healthy diet and exercise, this formula is also said to help with weight management. Summer’s just around the corner and we all want to look and feel our best, so count Us in! Over 2,000 people bought this supplement last month alone.

Related: This Healthy Protein Bar Tastes Exactly Like Candy You see protein bars frequently nowadays — whether you’re at the gas station, standing in the grocery checkout line, scrolling through Instagram and, of course, at Target. If you’ve tried protein bars before only to be left disappointed you spent $4 on something that tastes chalky and synthetic, welcome to the club. On the other […]

Reviewers love how the product helps with bloating, weight loss and curbing appetite without side effects or stimulants. According to one reviewer, this supplement is a “no bull ‘must’ supplement if you struggle with your weight.”

“Listen people, this does more than just help burn carbs,” she explained, “this helps your body burn calories much more efficiently if you maintain a healthy diet and also want a little leeway from time to time. Within 2 weeks, those pesky 3 lbs melted away and didn’t come back until I ran out of my white kidney bean extract. Then poof, my 3 lbs came back within 2 weeks. So, I bought more white kidney bean, then poof, it came off again. THIS STUFF WORKS, PERIOD!!”

Get the Natrol Carb Intercept with Phase 2 for $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other carb blockers on Amazon and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Related: I'm Bringing Back Juicy Vibes With This '90s-Inspired Velour Lounge Set We’re always told that history repeats itself, and the phrase especially holds true for clothing. Apparel worn by ’80s and ’90s kids are now the trendiest hand-me-downs to exist. The rebirth of ’90s style emphasizes vintage attire and a sense of nostalgia that has taken the fashion world by storm. Even people who weren’t alive […]

Disclaimer: We do not review the claims made by the manufacturer, and on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. The products featured are not made or sold by Us, and we make no representations about the accuracy of the claims or the contents/quality of the promoted supplements Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.