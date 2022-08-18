Reviewers Say This Loose, Comfy Romper Is a Necessary Purchase

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We can usually tell when we’re going to fall completely in love with a piece of clothing before we even try it on. But if we’re shopping online, it’s slightly more complicated. We may adore the aesthetic, but it’s necessary to check out what reviewers have to say before we smash that “Add to Cart” button. When shoppers’ feelings about a garment align with our thoughts, it’s almost an immediate buy!

Well, that’s what’s happening with Us right now thanks to this romper from CNJFJ. Not only did we instantly swoon over its vibe, Amazon reviewers are calling it one of their all-time best fashion purchases on the site. Given the incredible steals we’ve scored at Amazon, this is high praise for the ages!

Get the CNJFJ Women’s Sleeveless Tie Knot Shoulder Romper for $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

How could we not love a romper that appears to be as flirty and fun as this one? The top of the garment cuts off in an empire-waist style, while the bottom flares out into wide pant legs. The combination almost looks like a mini dress. The fit of it generally loose, though that can vary depending on your specific body type. It may feel more fitted in the bust or the hips if you have a curvier shape, but what we’ve gathered is that pretty much every shopper across the board notes it’s insanely flattering. Meanwhile, the final details completing this romper’s look are the swoon-worthy ties on the shoulder straps.

Reviewers say this is the perfect outfit to wear when you want to feel comfortable, look cute and stay cool in the summer. Some happy shoppers came back to buy this romper in more colors because of how obsessed they became with rocking it regularly. This is a surefire staple piece that will benefit any closet, and while w know the summer is slowly coming to a close, there’s no question that this romper has staying power!

