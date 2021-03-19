It’s Time to Buy Your New Spring Bag From Coach Outlet — Up to 50% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Who could use a little pick-me-up right about now? We thought so! The start of spring is the perfect time to upgrade your closet, and it goes far beyond maxi dresses and flowy skirts. New-season accessories are essential for Instagram-worthy outfits!

As luck would have it, Coach Outlet has a collection of classic purses on sale for incredible prices. You can score up to 50% off their bestselling styles, and even some ultra-trendy creations that we think you’ll adore. Keep scrolling to see our top picks below — and snag free shipping for any order over $50 with code: FREESHIP at checkout!

This Classic Logo Tote

This tote is a Coach staple — if you’re a newcomer to the brand, it’s a must-have!

Get the City Tote In Signature Canvas (originally $350) with free shipping for just $175, available from Coach Outlet!

This Color-Block Crossbody Satchel

Not only does this purse mix two different shades of the traditional logo canvas, it also features fun color-block leather outlines!

Get the Tilly Satchel 23 In Colorblock Signature Canvas (originally $378) with free shipping for just $189, available from Coach Outlet!

This Printed Logo Crossbody

We always admire how Coach reinvents their signature logo purses, and this crossbody embossed with lip prints is our latest obsession!

Get the Mini Camera Bag In Signature Canvas With Lips Print (originally $278) with free shipping for just $139, available from Coach Outlet!

This Stylish Leather Backpack

As far as backpacks go, this one is supremely elegant! The canvas and leather blend together beautifully to create a piece that’s not just functional — it’s seriously fashion-forward!

Get the Court Backpack In Signature Canvas (originally $398) with free shipping for just $199, available from Coach Outlet!

This Colorful Logo Shoulder Bag

What a fabulous take on the timeless “C” logo motif! The denim-like shade of blue effortlessly contrasts with the rainbow stripe strap for a vibrant effect. This purse was made for the spring and summer months!

Get the Dempsey Shoulder Bag In Signature Jacquard With Patch (originally $298) with free shipping for just $149, available from Coach Outlet!

This Sleek Leather Crossbody

While this may be a minimal purse, it’s still embossed with the Coach stamp which makes it immediately identifiable. Designer deals are the best!

Get the Dempsey Camera Bag With Patch (originally $328) with free shipping for just $164, available from Coach Outlet!

This Elegant Saddle Purse

We were instantly captivated by the gold buckle on this flap purse! It provides a glamorous touch that’s bound to elevate any outfit it’s paired with.

Get the Georgie Saddle Bag In Signature Canvas (originally $350) with free shipping for just $175, available from Coach Outlet!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of the latest handbags and purses and shop all of the discounted fashion available from Coach Outlet!

