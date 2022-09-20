Mummy Skin? This $14 Massage Mitt Is a Must for Intense Exfoliation

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

With cold temperatures approaching, our skin is already starting to scream for help. We simply can’t let it dry up the way we did in years past. But it’s not an easy task! Even with body lotions and scrubs, we’ve still found dry spots all around our bodies — our skin becoming flaky, ashy, cracked and rough. It’s like we develop mummy skin!

It’s time to step it up a notch. But let’s be clear — you need to be picky about the products you choose. Some may over-exfoliate skin, while others might do enough. Some may be bacteria magnets, while others waste too much product. Our top recommendation? This incredible massage mitt!

Get the Jelly Massage Mitt for just $14 at Coco & Eve!

This inexpensive yet intensive skincare find is a must-buy for just about everyone — especially in the fall and winter. You can use it all over, from neck to toes, but it’s especially great for extra-stubborn areas like your elbows, knees and the bottoms of your feet. If you want to slough away dead skin without scrubbing your skin raw, you’re in the right place!

Here’s why we love this “jelly” mitt more than other options. The silicone bristles are not only soft and flexible, but they’re powerful and much more hygienic than using a bacteria-friendly loofah. These fine bristles can also help evenly distribute product, keeping it from gathering in one spot. Meanwhile, it’s less messy and more exfoliating than using just your hands, also preventing product waste. It’s also much faster to dry than an exfoliating glove!

This mitt is designed to be used with a body scrub, like Coco & Eve’s Bali Buffing Sugar. Slip your fingers inside, add some scrub onto the bristles and massage in circular motions all over wet skin. Rinse off with lukewarm water — and remember to use lotion once you’re dry! Along with smoother, softer, brighter skin, this mitt may also help boost your circulation, toning and tightening skin for an anti-aging effect. You could also use it as a dry body brush before your shower!

This Jelly Massage Mitt has amazing reviews, with shoppers likening it to “exfoliating wizardry.” They say owning it is “like having a spa at home” and that it will “stay a staple in [their] shower.” They love how it “buffs the skin without being too abrasive” but “makes much more of an impact than just using exfoliator with your hands.” Many agree that after using it, their skin feels “silky and smooth,” but that’s not all. One said it helped their “chicken skin” (keratosis pilaris) clear up, while another “noticed an improvement” in the appearance of the cellulite on their thighs. Multiple reviewers noted how it’s great for if you use tanning lotions too! Is there anything it can’t do?

