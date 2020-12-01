This Cozy Star Sweater From Amazon Is the Key to a Dazzling Winter Look

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While most of our sweaters are tried-and-true basics we can pair with any outfit, it’s essential to sprinkle in a couple of fun options to keep things interesting! Stripes, stunning shades and printed patterns are just a few knit characteristics that get Us excited — and we came across a new option that’s destined to be a winter wardrobe staple.

This sweater from COCOLEGGINGS strikes the perfect balance between whimsical and stylish. It’s adorned with stars all over, and has the ideal casual fit for everyday wear!

Get the COCOLEGGINGS Women’s Boat V Neck Long Sleeve Star Pullover Sweater for prices starting at $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 1, 2020, but are subject to change.



This knit sweater is super lightweight, and it has a slight sheer effect which makes it super breathable. Due to the material, it can appear slightly see-through — which is fine for lounging around at home. However, if you’re heading out for a festive night with girlfriends, rocking a cami or tank underneath is the right move.

This sweater is the ultimate layering piece — especially as the weather is so unpredictable at the moment. Some days are freezing, and others are rainy and humid. Luckily, you can work with this COCOLEGGINGS sweater as the foundation of a seasonally-appropriate outfit that will leave you warm and cozy all day long!

Get the COCOLEGGINGS Women’s Boat V Neck Long Sleeve Star Pullover Sweater for prices starting at $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 1, 2020, but are subject to change.

This sweater is currently available in six different colors: black, navy blue, tan, white, wine red and orange. Each option has the same standard design — they fit loose and have a roomy boatneck neckline that can be styled in various ways. Wear it off the shoulder to show a little skin, or keep it centered to create more of a scoop-neck look. Shoppers claim they get “tons of compliments” whenever they wear this sweater. After all, it’s the dreamiest knit top to team with simple skinny jeans and ankle booties. Obsessed!

See it: Get the COCOLEGGINGS Women’s Boat V Neck Long Sleeve Star Pullover Sweater for prices starting at $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 1, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from COCOLEGGINGS and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!