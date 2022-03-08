Elevate Your Workwear With This Chic Collared Shirt — Only $22

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Working 9-to-5! The world is slowly but surely starting to return to a new normal, so that means that we can’t get away with wearing pajamas to work anymore. We had a fun run while it lasted. But now that many of Us are heading back to the office, we need to remember how to dress for the job. Since we’ve basically spent our entire salary on sweatpants and athleisure, we don’t have the biggest budget for work attire.

No worries! While online shopping for some new office attire, we found the cutest collared shirt that is absolutely suitable for work. This blouse comes in 25 different colors and patterns, so you could hypothetically get one for almost every day of the month. Plus, it’s only $22! Talk about a steal. Read on to find out why this top is at the top of our list.

Get the Romwe Women’s Cute Contrast Collar Short Sleeve Casual Work Blouse for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 7, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Romwe Women’s Cute Contrast Collar Short Sleeve Casual Work Blouse means business. This classy choice is sophisticated enough for the workplace yet stylish enough for happy hour. You don’t need to sacrifice style for professionalism! While all of the color options are lovely, we’re particularly smitten with the tops that feature pearl embellishments. Such a sweet touch! The plaid patterns also caught our eye.

Made from a spandex blend, this collared shirt has a slight stretch for comfort and flexibility. Shoppers say that the material is thick yet breathable, so you don’t have to wear a camisole underneath. The short sleeves are appropriate for the office any time of year. In colder months, just throw a cardigan or blazer on top for extra warmth.

Professionals everywhere are giving this work blouse outstanding performance reviews. “I love the pearl-lined collar,” one reviewer reported. “The zipper starts mid-back and runs up to the collar, so it’s easy to put on. Very cute, lots of compliments.” Another customer said that this top is “perfect for work.” And one shopper gushed, “Love this top! I wear it to work and get soooo many compliments! When professional and both casual meet in the middle you get this top! You can dress down or up, to your preference. Material is thick and extremely great quality.”

For work, we’d suggest teaming this top with a pair of slacks and ballet flats. You could also tuck this blouse into a pencil skirt and add tights in the fall or winter. After hours, dress it down with high-waisted skinny jeans. This contrast collar shirt deserves a promotion and a raise!

