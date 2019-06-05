



What’s the most ironic part about going on vacation? Most of Us go on vacation in hopes of hitting the reset button in order to return refreshed. Sounds peaceful, doesn’t it? It does, but we wouldn’t know. For most of us, going on vacation is one of the most stressful times of our lives. And the real irony here? That most of the stress comes from preparing for the trip before we even walk out the door.

Packing for vacation? It’s a trip in itself. From stuffing everything we own into one suitcase or make sure everything is TSA-approved, it’s one problem after another. Unfortunately, the problems continue to appear even after our suitcases are closed shut. It’s at that exact second we realize we packed everything we own and realize we didn’t account for our travel outfit! Relax, these comfy sneakers have it all covered no matter what we choose to wear.

See it: Grab a pair of the Allbirds Women’s Tree Skippers for $95, available at Allbirds!

What’s everyone’s least favorite part about going on vacation? The travel that’s required in order to arrive at whatever destination we’re heading off to. From the heavy luggage to the countless delays, it’s one uncomfortable experience after another. So, while we may not be able to control any last-minute travel issues, we’re confident there is one thing we can control!

The Allbirds Women’s Tree Skippers look to avoid adding any additional discomfort in our travel plans. Instead, this sneaker is the perfect pair to slide on into when looking to lighten things up a bit — literally, since they’re so lightweight.

Allbirds has made it their mission to stray away from other traditional sneakers on the market. Instead, this sneaker turns to all-natural materials, like magical eucalyptus tree fiber. The tree material is lightweight and perfect when dealing with warmer weather. But how so? Take a glance at that mesh-looking material on the exterior. In reality, that material is more of a vent with a cooling effect will keep our feet feeling light, breezy and breathable all day long. This vent is great on those super hot days where are feet typically turn a bit on the sweatier side.

When sliding into this sneaker, it’s comfortable and even more cushioned. This shoe includes a lightweight sole that’s perfect for all-day wear, whether we’re standing on our feet all day or even just traveling for long periods of time. Best of all? Its unique S-curve tread array is designed to mimic the anatomical flexibility of feet and give each foot natural weight distribution when worn.

In the sake of time, let’s get to the most important feature within this entire sneaker. And, that’s the assortment of colors it comes available in! Whether we’re looking for a solid color or maybe even a two-toned hue, there’s something for everyone in the 10 sensational colors to select from.

What makes this sneaker even sweeter? Whether it’s our favorite pair of leggings or jeans and a T-shirt or even a comfy dress, this sneaker will seamlessly transition with each and every look with ease.

So when looking for the perfect pair of shoes to travel with, these sneakers will upgrade all of our looks to first class!

