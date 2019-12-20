



has abs of steel and she works hard for them! We always see her headed to the gym, whether for a solo workout session or with her fiancé— and while we usually can’t look away from her toned tummy, we do take note of what she’s wearing.

Lopez loves a good pair of comfortable leggings as much as the next girl. Even if we never achieve a physique quite like the 50-year-old superstar, we can easily channel her gym looks! Slide into this pair of leggings that not only get her seal-of-approval since she’s worn them several times already — but also happen to be majorly marked down right now!

See it: Grab a pair of the Beyond Yoga Alloy Ombre Metallic High-Rise Leggings (originally $110) now with prices starting at $77, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 20, 2019, but are subject to change.

It’s no secret that Hustlers star has been a fan of Beyond Yoga for quite some time. The mom-of-two has been rocking the brand for years, but she’s been seen in this exact pair of leggings a handful of times in both black gunmetal and blush rose gold!

Being approved by J. Lo makes the Beyond Yoga Alloy Ombre Metallic High-Rise Leggings an absolute must-have. We’d even be swooning over this silhouette with or without the 2019 CFDA Fashion Icon Award recipient‘s approval.

Sure, we have plenty of functional leggings in our drawers. But how about functional and fun? It’s rare to have a great fit and cut and be seriously cute, but these add that extra bit of glam we so desperately crave in our leggings.

Obviously, we love the ombré metallic detailing on these leggings. We also love that the high-waisted fit is perfect when looking to accentuate our midsections. We love how this legging smooths our legs and stomachs — with or without any added gym sessions!

Since we’ve mentioned going to the gym, this pull-on pant is perfect when it’s time to head to any HIIT class or yoga session. The elasticized waistband is phenomenal when looking to stay comfortable — even when the class isn’t. Oh, and don’t worry about all of those looser-fitting silhouettes that begin to lose their form over time and begin to fall down. That high-waisted top won’t budge on these.

See it: Grab a pair of the Beyond Yoga Alloy Ombre Metallic High-Rise Leggings (originally $110) now with prices starting at $77, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 20, 2019, but are subject to change.

What’s even more magnificent about this legging? The endless assortment of colors it’s available in. All eight shades are strong on their own. But what really makes them stand apart? The gradual ombré effect, which starts at the top and fades onto its bottom where it turns into a more dramatic speckled near the ankles! It’s shimmery, shiny and makes this pant even more star-studded!

For those who are looking to style this look like the stars, it’s easier than ever! Take a cue from J. Lo and slip into any athletic sneaker and sports bra. Maybe add a larger-than-life hoop and oversized pair of sunglasses like the ones Lopez is wearing from her Quay Australia collection! This Jennifer Lopez-approved legging might just have everyone mistaking Us for the stylish star, too!

See it: Grab a pair of the Beyond Yoga Alloy Ombre Metallic High-Rise Leggings (originally $110) now with prices starting at $77, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 20, 2019, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out additional Beyond Yoga items, more leggings and women’s clothing also available at Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!