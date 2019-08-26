Reviewers Say Their Search for a Comfy-Chic Sneaker Ended With This Pair





Is anyone in the market for a new pair of sneakers? It’s best to start by taking a step back. See, sometimes we get a bit too excited over the shopping experience that we impulsively buy when we shouldn’t. Since shoes rarely make it from one season-to-the-next, it’s important to shop smart here.

The key to savvy shopping? Search for an investment pair. Sure, we love those “trendy” sneakers, but sometimes, they just aren’t worth it since they don’t last forever. So when it comes to our go-to comfy footwear, we want them to last, like this perfect pair that will withstand the test of time and every single trend too!

See it: Grab a pair of the Teva Freewheel Washed Canvas Sneakers (originally $70) now with prices starting at $50, available at Zappos!

Now, let’s be clear. The Teva Freewheel Washed Canvas Sneaker may be timeless, but that by no means translates to boring. In fact, so many reviewers are claiming that this sneaker is anything but! According to one reviewer, it was the “comfortable and cute” shoe they absolutely loved! Another reviewer complimented all of the available shades for being “so chic” and we completely agree!

We’re major fans of this sneaker! The design is classic and clean-cut, and as the reviewers already mentioned, all three of the colors are chic and classic. We can choose from black and grey, desert sage and natural, and there is no wrong way to go here. It doesn’t matter if we’re dressing it down on the weekends in our favorite T-shirt and jeans or dressing it up for work with our fabulous floral frocks, this sneaker works well with everything in our wardrobes.

But most importantly, this sneaker was designed with comfort in mind. It’s crafted from canvas material to be comfortable and for a clean-cut aesthetic. Plus, we won’t just look good and feel good, we’ll also be doing good too since the canvas material is vegan-friendly.

Across the board, so many reviewers loved how comfortable this shoe was. One reviewer who claimed to suffer from “bunions and flat feet” said it was nearly impossible to find a cute pair of sneakers, but was pleased to wave goodbye to those days when spotting this sole-saving sneaker! Another reviewer had a similar experience and loved how “high-quality” this sneaker was for their problematic feet.

One other reviewer loved how these sneakers took the pressure off their knees and leg prior to an upcoming surgery. Other shoppers were just incredibly happy to find a sneaker they can walk around in all day or stand for hours in. Almost every shopper highlighted the comfort of these sneakers, but most were impressed to find a stylish pair without sacrificing any of the comfort.

