Comfy Lounge Pants We’re Wearing Every Weekend Are on Sale for Under $30





We love our comfy clothes more than anything. We all know there is no greater feeling in the world than coming home from a long workday, unzipping our uncomfortable workwear and swapping them for a cozy sweatshirt and sweatpants. We spend so much time in the morning thinking up outfits and getting dressed only to be excited all day about switching into our vegging out clothes. It’s rare to find an outfit that comforts Us the same ways that comfy clothes do. All of this just shows the importance of having a range of comfy clothes on hand.

When it comes to bottoms, we often end up reaching for our beloved leggings when looking for a suitable solution that’s both comfy and chic. We’ve been trained to think they’re our only option and as a result, we’re constantly reaching for them. Leggings have been our tried-and-true staple for years and while we’re not looking to replace them, we are most definitely looking to branch out. That’s why we’re scooping up these comfy-chic pants we found in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. They’re the perfect pair to wear all week and weekend, on repeat.

See it: Grab a pair of the Nordstrom Lingerie ‘Lazy Mornings’ Lounge Pants (originally $39) now with prices starting at just $26, available at Nordstrom!

We can’t wait to add the Nordstrom Lingerie ‘Lazy Mornings’ Lounge Pants into our wardrobe rotation. It’s impossible not to be left swooning over these pants for more than one reason but let’s start with the most noticeable one of them all: the fabric. These pants are crafted from 100% cotton and we all know that can only mean one thing: These pants look and feel super soft!

We also love the elastic-drawstring waist on these pants, which allows us to easily tighten and loosen the waistband. Obviously, that’s one of the most important parts about loungewear for maximum comfort. We also love that the silhouette of these lounge pants is a bit more on the loose side, which is an excellent alternative to our leggings. The straight-leg cut is perfectly relaxed and ideal for whether we’re just lounging around on the couch or in bed, out running errands or for any activity.

See it: Grab a pair of the Nordstrom Lingerie ‘Lazy Mornings’ Lounge Pants (originally $39) now with prices starting at just $26, available at Nordstrom!

We love how endlessly wearable these pants are in general. They’re great for lounging, but we can just as easily wear them to a yoga class or to the gym. They’re not limited to rest or activity, either. When looking to dress comfortably on the weekend, pair with a turtleneck, long pendant necklace and denim jacket in the colder seasons. Pull the entire look together with a pointed boot for a chic finish.

When running errands or on a casual outing, these pants will keep things light and comfortable when we’re tackling our to-do lists. Just add a pair of sneakers, a T-shirt and a crossbody purse. The plus side to this look? Once we’re done checking off that endless list of things to do, we can reward ourselves by heading back home to our couches! These comfy-chic pants are the perfect pair to spend the rest of the day lounging around in.

See it: Grab a pair of the Nordstrom Lingerie ‘Lazy Mornings’ Lounge Pants (originally $39) now with prices starting at just $26, available at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Check out additional Nordstrom Lingerie pieces, more pants and women’s sale also available at Nordstrom!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!