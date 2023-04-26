Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve all been there before — you find the perfect dress to wear to a spring soirée, only for your midsection to crash the party uninvited. Rude! Guess it’s time to move on to the next option, right? Wrong! Don’t give up on the dress of your dreams when there’s a quick fix to streamline your stomach. We just discovered an incredible shaping cami from Amazon that will smooth your shape and flatter your figure!

This top-rated tank top offers comfortable compression for support and shaping! According to reviews, this long-length top covers your booty and hits at the hips. So, it’s basically like a bodysuit and a slip in one! Some shoppers even said that you can rock this cami in lieu of a bra. Music to our ears! Rather than spend a fortune on expensive shapewear elsewhere, try this tank for a fraction of the cost (plus, it’s on sale for 63% off!). Keep scrolling to score this control cami from Amazon!

Get the Maidenform Women’s Long Length Shapewear Cami for just $18 (originally $48) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 26, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Maidenform Women’s Long Length Shapewear Cami is an everyday essential! This tank top works on its own or underneath dresses and tops as a layering piece. High quality at a low cost, these camis offer ample tummy control. Available in black, white and beige! As recommended by one reviewer, simply step in and pull up to get this top on — and then push down and step out to take it off.

Get the Maidenform Women’s Long Length Shapewear Cami for just $18 (originally $48) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 26, 2023, but are subject to change.

Customers are thrilled with these shaping tanks! “I absolutely love these,” one gushed. “I’m a 36G, and these are amazing. They flatter your top, as well as your mid section…without squishing your breasts. Helps me feel secure and confident!!!” Another reviewer declared, “This is the perfect shapewear. Long enough to cover your behind. Comfortable and the price is excellent.” And one reviewer raved, “I love this thing. It’s comfortable and slimming. I had 2 babies in less than a year and a half so my tummy is nice and soft, this helps me feel better in my pants. Highly recommend!”

Take control of your tummy with this compression cami from Amazon!

See It! Get the Maidenform Women’s Long Length Shapewear Cami for just $18 (originally $48) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 26, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more from Maidenform here and explore more shapewear here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!