Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

To have a well-rounded wardrobe, a variety of pieces is required. Think about it: Some are there to keep you warm, others cool — while some are there for work and others to sleep in. But one category many of Us rely on for events and important occasions? A confidence-boosting line-up of fabulous frocks!

Ideal for a first date or even a job interview when layered under a blazer, this bodycon dress from Zesica will give you the confidence you need to walk in like you own the place. Simple yet eye-catching, it has a two-tone, color-block design with the arm and neck holes featuring a stand-out hem. It demands attention regardless of whether you purchase it in blue and white style or the black and apricot one. In fact, it can even help to make you “look slimmer,” according to some shoppers.

Get the Zesica Bodycon Sleeveless Side Slit Midi Dress for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 13, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: This Festive Dress Looks Like It Came Out of Carrie Bradshaw’s Closet Since the hit show Sex and the City aired before Amazon became a staple in all of our households, it begs the question: Would Carrie Bradshaw, played by the one and only Sarah Jessica Parker, have shopped on Amazon? If you ask Us, we think she would have been a major fan. Not only could […]

The dress features a bodycon silhouette, which reviewers claim helps to “hide some flaws,” plus a side slit that gives it a sexy vibe without being too showy (or too much for a work event). It features a crew neckline and sleeveless silhouette, making it a transitional garment suitable for any month. To boost softness with a little bit of stretch, it’s made from a polyester-spandex fabric makeup.

If you want to put some pep in your step for a first date, we recommend teaming it with your favorite pair of sleek stilettos, some statement jewelry and a chic handbag that’s sure to house all of the necessities. However, if you’re planning to rock it for a work event or an interview, we recommend dressing it down with some shorter, more basic heels, a clutch, minimal jewelry and a blazer.

Related: This Colorful Midi Dress Is Dreamy for Easter and Spring — 60% Off at Macy’s Easter is just two weeks away, which means it’s time to find your dress for the occasion. Whether you like sleeveless, pastel or floral options, there’s an adorable frock that will help you bloom into spring. Are you looking for a long-sleeve, breezy garment for your upcoming festivities — be it church and brunch or […]

There’s no quicker way to snag a boost of confidence than putting on a chic dress like this one. You can find it in sizes from S to XL and for a reasonable price too — currently coming in at just $39 on Amazon. Obsessed!

See it: Zesica Bodycon Sleeveless Side Slit Midi Dress for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 13, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not quite what you’re looking for? See more dresses here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!