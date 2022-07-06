Keep Cool! Shop Our 15 Favorite Pre-Prime Day Deals to Beat the Heat

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Prime Day is upon us, but you don’t have to wait for July 12 and 13 to start shopping major deals on Amazon! The heat of summer is sweltering, so let’s get you cooled off ASAP!

Amazon has tons of amazing deals on items to keep you cool right now, including air conditioners, fans, bedding and even cooling clothing. We’re going to highlight our 15 faves below. Shop fast, as these deals won’t last!

This Oscillating Fan

This tower fan has so many glowing reviews, able to quietly cool your space using three different modes. It oscillates 90 degrees too!

Get the Dreo Cruiser Pro Tower Fan (originally $80) for just $70 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Neck Fan

Tower fans are great for when you’re hanging out on the couch, but what about when you need to leave the house? This wearable fan is a futuristic way to stay cool. It will look like you’re wearing headphones around your neck!

Get the FrSara Neck Fan (originally $47) for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Cooling Comforter

Night sweats, no more! This comforter uses Japan’s ARC-CHILL cooling technology to help absorb and release body heat to keep you sleeping peacefully!

Get the Rywell Ultra-Soft Cooling Comforter (originally $45) now starting at just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Air Conditioner

Buying a nice air conditioner is a little bit of an investment, but if you’re not a fan of the heat, it will be well worth it. This AC unit is super quiet and energy efficient too, so it may save you money over time. You can also control it from an app on your phone. It obviously just looks totally chic too!

Get the Frigidaire Inverter Quiet Temp Smart Room Air Conditioner (originally $469) for just $424 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Cooling T-Shirt

This is more than just a simple tee. It’s moisture-wicking, super breathable and designed to instantly cool your body through controlled evaporation. It claims to offer UPF 50+ sun protection as well!

Get the Arctic Cool V-Neck Instant Cooling Moisture Wicking Performance UPF 50+ Short Sleeve Workout Shirt (originally $40) for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Ice Pack

You can wear this gel ice pack around your neck or even elsewhere on your body to cool yourself off fast. It’s soft, flexible and adjustable for a customized fit!

Get the ComfiTECH Neck Ice Pack Wrap (originally $40) for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Cooling Sheets

These sheets are made of 100% viscose from bamboo, making them breathable and cool to the touch. They’re silky-soft too and have OEKO-TEX certification!

Get the Bedsure Bamboo Cooling Sheets (originally $65) or just $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

This “Play It Cool” Bra

This comfy, everyday bra has CHILL FX lining in the cups to help wick away moisture and keep you feeling fresh even in the summer!

Get the Warner’s Play It Cool Wire-Free With Lift Bra (originally $38) for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Cooling Patches

These hydrogel patches are designed to provide instant cooling relief. They’re great for applying to your feet or the back of your neck when you’re hot, but they’re also nice for relieving fevers and headaches!

Get the EasYeah Kid Fever Patches, 20 Sheets (originally $26) for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Smart Thermostat

You can see right away that this isn’t your average thermostat! It actually learns from your habits and programs itself to keep you feeling cool without you having to actually adjust anything!

Get the Google Nest Learning Thermostat (originally $249) for just $198 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Cooling Pillow

This pillow’s shredded memory foam allows for better airflow, while its bamboo cover feels nice and cool and keeps heat flowing away from you. Prepare to dream of winter!

Get the LUTE Cooling Shredded Memory Foam Pillow (originally $30) for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Bed Fan

If you sleep so hot you need something more intense than cooling bedding, then this fan made specifically for your bed is a solid investment. It works with any bed, providing powered ventilation to help you sleep without sweating. It can be used for heating too on cold days!

Get the BedJet 3 Climate Comfort for Beds, Cooling Fan + Heating Air (originally $569) for just $449 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Personal Air Conditioner

Plop this awesome invention onto your desk or nightstand and just like that, you have your own little air conditioner! It’s a fan but has a tank where you can add ice or cold water to make the air extra refreshing!

Get the KUUOTE Portable Air Conditioner Fan (originally $50) for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Cooling Towel

Going out on a hike? To the golf course? To a barbecue? Keep cool by soaking and wringing out this mesh towel, placing it around your neck and letting the water cool you without soaking you as it evaporates!

Get the Chill Pal Mesh Cooling Towel (originally $15) for just $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Dehumidifier

Humidity can turn a comfortable day into a suffocating one. Keep this small and cute dehumidifier in your home (not just in your basement!) to keep that stuffy feeling away!

Get the SANVINDER Dehumidifier (originally $38) for just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

