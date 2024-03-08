Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to my skin, I’m pretty lucky — I’ve never struggled with serious skin issues like acne or eczema, and for the most part, my complexion is pretty balanced. That said, I’m very prone to redness. My face turns the same shade of tomato red regardless of whether I’m putting in work during a 45-minute spin class or simply walking outside on a windy day. (Seriously, I had a friend ask me once if I had just gotten a chemical peel, when in reality I had just walked around in the cold air for half an hour.)

Because of this, I’ve become accustomed to using calming skincare products to alleviate the redness. However, in an effort to simplify my entire beauty routine, I’ve been leaning on the CoverFX Stress Remedy Primer to soothe my skin — even on the days when I don’t wear makeup.

CoverFX has been one of my favorite makeup brands for years (I still religiously use my six-year-old bottle of their highlighting Enhancer Drops). After going on a three-year hiatus, they’re back with supercharged skin-loving formulas, and this primer is one of the major standouts. The three-in-one product expertly neutralizes redness, soothes skin and ensures makeup stays locked in place all day long. I love a good multitasker!

I find it especially great for tamping down redness for two reasons: 1. It has a slight green tint to it, and if you’re at all familiar with color theory, you know that green neutralizes redness, so as I smooth this onto the skin it offsets my natural rosy hue. 2. I also think the refreshing cooling sensation helps to reduce redness (and it feels like a tall glass of water for more skin!).

While I can’t attest to its makeup-extending abilities — I don’t typically wear foundation — dozens of reviewers say that this has forever changed the way they do their makeup. “It really does help my makeup go on smoother,” one shopper writes. “My problem areas is always around the nose and the inner cheeks: My foundation does not go on as smooth in those areas, which is why I have resorted to a primer. When I have this on my foundation glides over much more smoothly and I don’t see the pore indents or patchy areas.”

Regardless of whether you wear makeup daily or not, this redness-fighting primer could be your answer to more even, calmer skin — it surely has been for me!

