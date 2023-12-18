This Cozy Sherpa Jacket Is on Sale Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Tick, tock! The countdown to Christmas is picking up steam. We’re exactly one week away from one of the biggest gifting days of the entire year. If you’re a last-minute shopper, you’re probably wondering if there’s anything you can snag for your loved ones (or yourself) that will arrive with ample time before the big day.

Thankfully, you can score this cozy sherpa jacket on sale right now at Amazon! Even better? Prime shoppers can have it delivered in just 24 hours. Shoppers who prefer the free shipping option can also have it delivered by December 23 if you act fast!

You’re probably wondering who makes this jacket, so let’s get right into it. PRETTYGARDEN is a trusted Amazon brand, known for delivering trendy and comfy fashion items. From comfy fall sweaters to gorgeous formal gowns, there’s something for every fabulous fashionista at PRETTYGARDEN.

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Sherpa Coat for just $51 (originally $61) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 18, 2023, but are subject to change.

The full-zip sherpa coat is a cold-weather staple. Made from a fluffy soft fabric, this jacket features the cutest belted collar, which can be worn as a lapel or stand collar to protect against winter temps. It also features two functional side pockets where you can store cold-weather staples like gloves, lip balm and sunnies. Not to mention, there are leather accents which give this coat a luxe look. It certainly looks pricier than its modest price tag!

PRETTYGARDEN Sherpa Coat Price: $51 Description If you've been following Shop With Us, you know we love the PRETTYGARDEN brand available at Amazon. This fuzzy sherpa jacket is an easy winter win — and it's on sale now!

Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of this versatile jacket. Headed to brunch? Team this lightweight accessory with chic leather leggings, a lacy bralette and a fedora for a stylish look. Perhaps you’re in the mood to keep things casual? Try layering it with a two-piece lounge set and Ugg boots (obviously).

Whether you’re looking to bundle up or ensure a loved one stays warm this winter, this coat is the ultimate holiday gift. Make sure you shop now while it’s still on sale, especially if you want it shipped and delivered before the big day. Given the weather predictions for Christmas Day, this may be what you wear while taking your annual walk with family!

See it: Get the PRETTYGARDEN Sherpa Coat for just $51 (originally $61) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 18, 2023, but are subject to change.

