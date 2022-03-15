This Stunning Satin Top Just Became Our Latest Spring Must-Have

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Online shopping can be tricky — we’re the first to admit it. But there are those rare occasions when you’re casually browsing and a piece pops up that completely captivates you. That shopping sensation recently happened to Us, which is why we have to tell you all about our latest fashion find!

Right now, with the clocks officially reset for spring, we’re on the hunt for warm-weather tops that can be worn alone or with a jacket on top if an extra layer is necessary. One of our absolute favorites to date is a stunning top from Crave Fame! While we were certainly intrigued when it first popped up, after further research, we’ve concluded that it deserves a spot in our closet ASAP. Interested? Read on for the scoop!

Get the Crave Fame Juniors’ Corset Top with Square Neck for just $15 at Walmart!

The top is made from a satin-like material that offers some sheen throughout, which looks beautiful in the right light. The material gives the top added elegance that you can rock for more formal events, including a dinner date or a night out with friends. Aside from the material, the way this top is structured gives you a seriously flattering silhouette. The front is stitched like a corset and with a similar hem as the traditional garment, which pulls the eye in and makes the waist look small! This is a top that’s made to wear with high-waisted jeans or pants, and we can also picture it teaming flawlessly with a trendy miniskirt. Considering the fashion world’s obsession with all things retro at the moment, this item will fit right in with the rest of your new purchases.

In terms of variety, this top is currently available in chocolate brown and a light cream shade, and both are excellent options! Can’t decide? The good news is that this top is incredibly affordable, so picking up both colors won’t break the bank. Quite frankly, we could see this top retailing at a higher-end boutique for far more funds, but at $15, it may be the steal of the season!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Crave Frame and shop all of the women’s clothing on sale at Walmart here!

