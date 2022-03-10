Upgrade Your Spring Tank Style With This Chic One-Shoulder Top

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fashion fact: Life is too short to wear boring clothes! As much as we adore our tried-and-true basics, we’re thrilled when we can find different pieces that spice things up a bit for an elevated vibe. What we love most about basics are the comfort level they provide, but we can still score the same feel-good vibes with garments that have a little something extra to offer.

Not sure what we’re talking about? The ultimate example is this stunning tank top from Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara that’s currently up for grabs at Walmart! It’s starting to gain traction with shoppers for its casual yet elegant flair, which is the exact reason it jumped out to Us too.

Get the Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women’s Ruffled One Shoulder Tank Top for $27 at Walmart!

Sure, the rayon-nylon blend this top is made from is certainly no different than other tanks you already have in your dresser, but it delivers one major difference! The design of it is completely show-stopping thanks the one-shoulder strap and ruffle details along the hem of both the neckline and seam of the armhole. The larger ruffle extends all the way around the top in both the front and back, as does the smaller ruffle — completing the cohesive vision!

The way that this top is rendered is incredibly flattering, and we’re obsessed with the feminine and romantic touch the ruffles deliver. While it’s still relatively casual as far as tops go, this is the type of tank that can be dressed up to work for a nice dinner date or night out with friends. Whether you team it with a major maxi skirt or a sleek pair of trousers, it will make a strong statement. Versatility is key — and especially important as far as staple items go!

Shoppers are calling this top the “perfect” tank for the spring months, and add that its quality is top-tier. While there are many winning features at hand here, our favorite aspect just may be how it effortlessly translates to so many ensembles. It will look like you put far more effort into your outfit when you slip this on! This tank has everything we want in a consistent top — and then some!

