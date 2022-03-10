Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We can’t get enough of florals right now. Floral blouses, floral dresses, floral skirts, floral shorts — floral everything. Floral for spring might not be “groundbreaking,” but it doesn’t need to be. It’s a can’t-fail classic that truly never gets old. Every time we see a new floral piece we love, we only get more and more excited!

Best of all is when we find a favorite new floral piece and it’s on sale just in time for Us to wear it to its fullest extent throughout the season. This blouse, particularly, is even more of a win because it’s from a brand we’ve known and loved for decades. It’s even available in two amazing colorways — both on sale!

Get the Levi’s Joella Short Sleeve Blouse (originally $60) for just$22 at Walmart!

It’s not every day that you can save nearly $40 on a Levi’s top, especially one this adorable, so you can only imagine how thrilled we were to spot this beauty on Walmart’s website. This blouse has a button-up front leading to a square neckline with a dainty ruffle trim on the edges. You’ll also notice the sleeves are slightly puffed and reach close to the top of the elbow.

This blouse is made of 100% cotton, so it’s soft, breathable, skin-friendly, and machine washable. It’s also cropped — another reason why it’s so great for spring. Obviously the prints suit the season as well! One version is white with sparser flower accents, while the other is black with a busier print of pale pink blooms!

Get the Levi’s Joella Short Sleeve Blouse (originally $60) for just $22 at Walmart!

This top will pair perfectly with high-rise jeans or denim shorts, but it’s not stuck solely in the casual realm. It can very easily and successfully be paired up with fancier pieces too, like a flared skirt and heels or tulip shorts with wedges and a blazer. The neckline leaves room for layering up with all of your favorite necklaces as well.

We would wear this top for just about any spring or summer occasion, from picking flowers in the garden, to strolling by the local lake to going out for a nice dinner with a date whose sure to be impressed by your style. We totally want one of each color too. We’d be getting two for less than the price of one at its original price!

Get the Levi’s Joella Short Sleeve Blouse (originally $60) for just $22 at Walmart!

Not your style? Shop more from Levi’s here and check out more women’s blouses available at Walmart here!

Looking for other ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!