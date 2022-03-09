OMG — These Lounge Pants Are Now Under $20 in Every Color

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There’s nothing like a cozy pair of lounge pants, and we’ve come to appreciate them even more over the past few years. They’ve become part of a work-from-home uniform for many, and they’re obviously the best for marathoning reality TV or taking an afternoon nap. They also come in handy when it comes to yoga or morning jogs!

The only way our favorite lounge pants can get even better? By being on sale! This lovely pair is nearly 30% off at Walmart right now, and it comes in 11 colors. Yes, every single color is on sale for under $20!

Get the Vning Yoga Wide Leg Lounge Pants (originally $27) for just $19 at Walmart!

These pants are super soft and super stretchy, and you can pretty much tell just by looking at photos how comfy they’re going to be. One shopper called them the “perfect purchase,” and we’d have to agree. They have a roomy fit with open cuffs, plus a drawstring elastic waistband, allowing you to adjust the rise and tightness!

Another plus? These lounge pants have side pockets! And of course, there are all of those lovely colors. Shades of red, grey, blue, green and more — we want one of each, please!

When you pick out your favorite color — or decide on buying a few — just make sure to double-check the size chart in the photos. These pants may run a little small, so you may need to order a size up for the best fit. There’s nothing worse than receiving a piece you love in the mail but having to return it because it doesn’t fit. It stinks when you stay glued to the tracking for days, waiting for that package to arrive, and then have to do it all again!

These pants are ready to pair up with an oversized tee, a crop top or a tank on a casual spring day. You could also wear them with a sweater or sweatshirt when it’s a bit chilly. Wear them with a sports bra for a workout, hitting the gym or the living room floor with some YouTube yoga, or with a mock-neck blouse to dress them up a little bit.

This is such a great deal, we just had to pass along the link to you. You should share it with your friends and family too — but make sure to claim your faves first in case they start selling out soon!

