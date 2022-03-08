Love at First Sight! This Tiered-Sleeve Top Is on Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sometimes when we shop, we’re just picking out tops and blouses we think could kind of, maybe be cute, thinking, “Well, I could just return it if I don’t love it in real life.” That often feels like the best option: adding decent finds to our cart and hoping for the best.

We can get by with that method, but we’d obviously prefer to fall instantly in love with a piece and feel confident in our purchase. When we can’t stop thinking about a piece and imagining ourselves in it, we just know it’s going to be worth it and that it will spark joy for years to come. That’s what happened when we spotted this top — and we felt even more excited when we saw it was on sale!

Get the lemon & bloom by Grey State Tiered Sleeve Top (originally $29) for just $22 at Walmart!

This top has a relaxed, roomy bodice with a rounded neckline. It’s made of a soft cotton blend, so it’s breathable and skin-friendly, and it’s even machine washable. The main attraction, however, is the sleeve detail. First, you have dropped shoulders for a slouchy, effortlessly-chic look. But this top doesn’t stop there. It adds on tiered bell sleeves for a mind-blowingly beautiful accent!

The sleeves of this top make it unique, fashion-forward and obsession-worthy. We adore the romantic sophistication. But look closely. This top actually has raw edges, adding a cool, carefree vibe to the otherwise elegant piece. Everything put together creates an unforgettable design!

Get the lemon & bloom by Grey State Tiered Sleeve Top (originally $29) for just $22 at Walmart!

Loving this top? You’ll be even happier to hear that it actually comes in three colors — and yes, all of them are on sale for the same price, so you can pick your favorite without reservations! There’s an off-white shade called Eggnog, a universally-flattering Deep Black and a dusty pink called Lilas. These seriously feel like the perfect shades for a pretty piece like this!

We can’t wait for you to get started styling this piece and wearing it out. You could simply wear it loose over skinny jeans or straight leg jeans, or you could try tucking the front in and wearing it with a faux-leather skirt for a super trendy look. You could totally wear it with trousers and loafers to the office, or you could go for a drapey slip skirt with heels. It’s even going to be a perfect match with a pair of leggings! What are you thinking for your first outfit?

Get the lemon & bloom by Grey State Tiered Sleeve Top (originally $29) for just $22 at Walmart!

Not your style? Shop more from lemon & bloom here and check out more women’s blouses at Walmart here!

Looking for other ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!