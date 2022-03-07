Don’t Walk, Run! This Lucky Brand Shirt Jacket Is $100 Off Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our wardrobe is all about spring right now, and that means we’re bringing shirt jackets back. While we wore them solely as layers underneath our puffer coats in the winter, now is the time to make shackets a key part of our wardrobe again. The weather is just right for rocking one as our outermost layer!

Some days and nights will definitely still be a little chilly for a while, so we’re not saying to go straight for the thinnest shirt jacket you have. You might want to consider something more like this for the earlier months of spring. This shacket has “lightweight warmth with heavyweight style” — and it’s literally $100 off at Walmart!

Get the Lucky Brand Hooded Shirt Jacket (originally $160) for just $60 at Walmart!

Saving this kind of money on a piece we love — from a brand we know and trust — is not an everyday occurrence. It’s especially rare finding a piece that’s perfect for the current season! Even the colors of this Lucky Brand shacket are just amazing for spring. There’s a pretty green called Jade, as well as a Nude shade, which definitely leans toward light pink. They’re like muted pastels, and we’re in love!

This shirt jacket has a cute quilted pattern, making it more substantial than a regular shirt, and a longer hem that reaches a little past the hips and curves up a little at the sides. Up top, it has a spread collar, and you can leave the hood on or detach it as you please! In front are snap-button closures, and you’ll find snap cuffs at the ends of the sleeves as well. There is also a snap flap pocket on either side of the chest!

Along with how cute, comfy and marked-down this piece is, it earns even more points with Us by being machine-washable. It can even be tumbled dry! It’s so easy to take care of. It can totally be dry cleaned as well if you prefer!

This shirt jacket is going to look just as stylish with a band tee, ripped jeans and platform sneakers as it will with a mini slip dress and heels. It’s just one of those super versatile pieces that, even though it has a distinct look, works super well with all kinds of outfits. Grab your favorite color on sale ASAP to get started styling it yourself!

