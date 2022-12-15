We’re on Cloud 9 Over This Cute Cropped Cloud Sweater

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Cloudy with a chance of crewnecks! It’s currently raining on the east coast, so it’s the perfect day for a cloud-print pullover. Rainy days always bring down our mood, but this adorable sweater is the silver lining. The playful pattern will brighten anyone’s day!

No winter blues with this sweater — or greens, greys, pinks or reds! Yup, this fun find comes in six different shades. It honestly looks like a hidden gem you might find in a boutique, almost handmade with intricate details. Shoppers say the fluffy cloud accents appear to be sewn on, adding texture to the ribbed knit. Like walking on clouds!

Now that it’s officially sweater weather, this pullover is a conversation starter! Why blend into a sea of solid sweaters when you could stand out instead? Don’t worry, this design is still subtle enough not to be distracting or draw too much attention. But get ready for all the compliments! Keep reading to find out why this Amazon pullover makes a great gift for the holidays.

Get the BWQ Women’s Crewneck Cropped Pullover Sweater for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

This BWQ Women’s Crewneck Cropped Pullover Sweater is ideal in rain or shine! Gen Z will go crazy for the Y2K vibes of this vintage-inspired crewneck. If you’re looking for a gift for your high-schooler daughter or early-20s friend, then this sweater will slay. It’s also a fun present for a teacher — fashion-forward Miss Frizzle! In fact, we’re tempted to buy this sweater ourselves!

The slightly cropped fit pairs well with high-waisted pants, either trousers or jeans. You could even rock this soft sweater with a skirt, tights and chunky boots. Take this pullover from Zoom meetings to meals out!

Shoppers are smitten with this charming crewneck. “It fits so well and makes me feel very confident and cute,” one reviewer reported. “I would honestly buy this again and also get it for someone else. I love it!” Another customer gushed, “I love this sweater. It’s surprisingly thick and warm. The cloud design is soft and fuzzy. I’ve gotten a few compliments on it already.” Another shopper declared, “It’s the perfect oversized sweater on [my daughter]. Love the white cloud design against the blue sweater.”

Just like Pharrell says, “This rainy day is temporary… ’cause sun shining through is just a cloud away.” Look on the bright side with this cute cloud crewneck!

