As a cat owner, there’s no worse feeling for me than being in a rush and throwing on clothes, just to get into my car and realize my pants are covered in pet hair — and there’s no lint roller in sight. In winter, there are tricks for covering it up like adding a sweater or coat over it, but in summer there’s really no way to hide it. While I’m wanting to pull my own hair out after trying to pick each kitty’s hair off one by one, I wonder to myself, “Wouldn’t it be so much easier if we had pet-resistant shorts that cat hair simply doesn’t stick to?”

So you could imagine how pleased I was when I came across the Crz Yoga Naked Feeling Biker Shorts that claim to be pet hair resistant! Why isn’t this more of a thing considering so many of Us have pets? Either way, I’m excited there’s finally a pair of biker shorts I can always depend on when I’m running late and need a sure pair of no pet hair shorts!

Get the Crz Yoga Naked Feeling Biker Shorts for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 23, 2024, but are subject to change.

Though being pet hair resistant was enough to sell me entirely on these biker shorts, their benefits go far beyond just that. Firstly, their polyamide and elastic blend fabric is so lightweight and comfortable that they are “naked feeling” — or, essentially, they feel like a second skin. The fabric is also sweat-wicking, which makes these shorts great for workouts. They feature a seamless waistband, hidden waistband pocket and gusset crotch as well.

I’m far from the only one who was convinced to buy these biker shorts though. Over 1,000 shoppers have added them to their closet in the last month. Not only that, over 5,300 users were so in love with the shorts that they came back to leave them a five-star rating and praiseful review.

Confirming my hopes, another shopper with three cats said they do “a great job of not picking up every little hair.” “The quality is fantastic, nice and smooth and very soft,” they said.

Another customer called them a lookalike for a more expensive brand of athletic wear and said they’re “comfortable and great for working out or just relaxing.” “Plus they are that smooth material so dog hair doesn’t stick as easily!” they said.

If that weren’t enough, the biker shorts come in options upon options. You can customize the length to your exact preference, as they come in 3- 4-, 6-, 8- and 10-inch lengths and sizes XXS-XL too. After you pick your desired length and size, you also have a plethora of colors to choose from, as they come in 45 color options.

The biker shorts come in at only $18 on Amazon, a price I’m more than willing to pay to not have to lint roll myself like crazy all day every day. (Love you, Coco and Oliver!)

See it: Get the Crz Yoga Naked Feeling Biker Shorts for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 23, 2024, but are subject to change.

